Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Warner Robins metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Fort Valley, GA

- Typical home value: $145,133

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +59.8%

#8. Hawkinsville, GA

- Typical home value: $163,858

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +63.2%

#7. Warner Robins, GA

- Typical home value: $200,454

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +56.8%

#6. Centerville, GA

- Typical home value: $216,042

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +61.4%

#5. Byron, GA

- Typical home value: $252,235

- 1-year price change: +2.3%

- 5-year price change: +51.1%

#4. Perry, GA

- Typical home value: $258,985

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +53.5%

#3. Bonaire, GA

- Typical home value: $285,420

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +47.6%

#2. Elko, GA

- Typical home value: $304,414

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +54.8%

#1. Kathleen, GA

- Typical home value: $353,215

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +47.8%