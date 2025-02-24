Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Gainesville, Georgia metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#7. Gillsville, GA

- Typical home value: $313,568

- 1-year price change: +4.0%

- 5-year price change: +80.9%

#6. Oakwood, GA

- Typical home value: $314,324

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +65.8%

#5. Lula, GA

- Typical home value: $316,795

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +75.9%

#4. Gainesville, GA

- Typical home value: $363,740

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: +64.0%

#3. Murrayville, GA

- Typical home value: $370,086

- 1-year price change: +4.9%

- 5-year price change: +64.7%

#2. Clermont, GA

- Typical home value: $403,815

- 1-year price change: +5.8%

- 5-year price change: +75.8%

#1. Flowery Branch, GA

- Typical home value: $421,372

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +61.5%