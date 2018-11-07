Cheers! Earlier Sunday booze sales coming across Georgia

Bottoms up.
Every metro Atlanta community that held a referendum Tuesday on allowing earlier Sunday alcohol sales appeared to approve the measure.
Senate Bill 17 — the so-called “Brunch Bill” or “Mimosa Mandate” — passed through Georgia’s legislature earlier this year, giving local governments the opportunity to call referendums on allowing Sunday drink sales to start at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m. A total of 87 counties and cities across Georgia added such referendums to Tuesday’s ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. About 30 of those communities were in the immediate metro Atlanta area.
With large majorities of precincts reporting, referendums held in Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth and Gwinnett were poised to pass by significant margins. City of Atlanta voters also appeared to approve the measure.
Voters in several other cities appeared to approve measures as well. Those cities included Acworth, Alpharetta, Austell, Avondale Estates, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Clarkston, College Park, Hapeville, Kennesaw, Marietta, Milton, Peachtree Corners, Powder Springs, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, South Fulton, Stone Mountain, Tucker, Union City and Woodstock.
Local governments can establish their own dates for earlier sales to start, should their referendums pass.
--Reporter Ben Brasch contributed to this article.
