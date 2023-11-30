Check your tickets: $100K Powerball ticket sold at food mart in Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — If you live or stopped in Henry County to purchase a lottery ticket, you might want to check your numbers.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed that one lucky winner matched four of five numbers and the Powerball during Wednesday night’s drawing. The numbers announced on Channel 2 were: 6, 47, 50, 61, 68 and Powerball of 4.

Not only did the ticket match most of those numbers, it also had a 2x Powerplay. That doubled the normal prize amount of $50,000 to $100,000.

Which lucky store sold the ticket? Georgia Lottery says someone bought it at the Conyers Food Mart off Old Conyers Road in Stockbridge.

No one matched all the numbers for the Powerball jackpot, which now moves to $400 million for Saturday’s drawing.

If you do win the jackpot or any other lottery prize, how do you claim your winnings in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery said any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or have the payment mailed to the winner.

Winners of prizes bigger than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

You can watch the Powerball drawing live on Channel 2 Action News every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday before WSB Tonight at 11:00 p.m.

