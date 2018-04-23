  • Toronto van attack: 9 dead, injuries reported

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    TORONTO -

    A van apparently jumped onto a sidewalk Monday at a busy intersection in Toronto and struck down pedestrians before the vehicle was found and the driver taken into custody, Canadian police said.

    >> Read more trending news

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toronto van attack: 9 dead, injuries reported

  • Headline Goes Here

    DJ Avicii's family issues statement on his death, thanks supporters

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kyle Plush case: Body cameras show cops stayed in car during search for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson, girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcome second child