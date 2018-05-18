  • Santa Fe High School shooting: Fatalities reported, 1 in custody

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    SANTA FE, TEXAS -

    Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting at a Texas high school. The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. local time at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, about 30 miles outside Houston.

    Update: 10:40 a.m. ET: Two sources familiar with the situation have told KHOU that there are multiple student fatalities and that an officer was wounded. KHOU reported that once source was a federal official, the other was a county official, both close to the situation.

    Federal officials told KHOU that the suspected gunman was a student. 

    Update: 10:01 a.m. ET: Dr. Cris Richardson, the assistant principal of Santa Fe High School, quickly briefed the media outside the school. She told reporters that the active shooter has been arrested and secured. She did not disclose the suspect’s name. School officials are starting to reunite students with their parents.

    The school district had only two weeks left in the school year. Richardson confirmed that the school has trained for the situation.

    Richardson had no details on any injuries.

    Update: 9:54 a.m. ET: University of Texas Medical Branch has told local news outlets that patients are on the way to the hospital. They have no number of patients or their injuries. A news brief from the hospital is expected in a few hours.

    The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that one person is in custody.

    Update: 9:37 a.m. ET: Witnesses told KTRK that it happened in an art class at the school. Santa Fe Police, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and ATF agents are responding, KTRK reported.

    Neighboring schools are also in what is called “protect mode” because of the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

    Update 9:23 a.m. ET: KHOU is reporting that some students were evacuated to a business down the street from the school complex. There are unconfirmed reports that police exchanged fire with the shooter and that there may be injuries, KHOU reported

    The school has also posted a warning to its website that reads: 

    Important Message

     

    SFISD District Response to SFHS Active Shooter

    This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown at the high school. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available.

    The school also posted the message to its Facebook page. 

    The school usually starts its day at 7:10 a.m., according to the school website and dismisses at 2:35 p.m. On late-arrival days school starts at 9:15 a.m.

    Original story: Details are still coming in, but it has been confirmed that police are on scene for an active shooter situation, KPRC reported.

    There have not been any official reports of injuries, KPRC reported.

    However, a medical helicopter has been sent to the scene, KHOU reported

    The school district has confirmed that there was an active shooter situation at the high school.

    A student at the school told KTRK that fire alarms went off around 7:45 a.m. local time and students left their classrooms. The student told the station that others thought they heard shots fired. She and other students, along with teachers, have found shelter near campus, KTRK reported.

