0 Santa Fe High School shooting: Fatalities reported, 1 in custody

SANTA FE, TEXAS -

Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting at a Texas high school. The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. local time at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, about 30 miles outside Houston.

Update: 10:40 a.m. ET: Two sources familiar with the situation have told KHOU that there are multiple student fatalities and that an officer was wounded. KHOU reported that once source was a federal official, the other was a county official, both close to the situation.

Federal officials told KHOU that the suspected gunman was a student.

Update: 10:01 a.m. ET: Dr. Cris Richardson, the assistant principal of Santa Fe High School, quickly briefed the media outside the school. She told reporters that the active shooter has been arrested and secured. She did not disclose the suspect’s name. School officials are starting to reunite students with their parents.

The school district had only two weeks left in the school year. Richardson confirmed that the school has trained for the situation.

Richardson had no details on any injuries.

Update: 9:54 a.m. ET: University of Texas Medical Branch has told local news outlets that patients are on the way to the hospital. They have no number of patients or their injuries. A news brief from the hospital is expected in a few hours.

BREAKING update from @utmbhealth regarding active shooter situation at @SantaFeISD HS: patients are on their way to UTMB. No word on how many or how serious their injuries are. #abc13 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 18, 2018

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that one person is in custody.

Related: Santa Fe High School Shooting: What to know about Santa Fe Independent School District

Update: 9:37 a.m. ET: Witnesses told KTRK that it happened in an art class at the school. Santa Fe Police, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and ATF agents are responding, KTRK reported.

Skyeye 13 on the scene of active shooter situation at Santa Fe high school @abc13houston - watch live pic.twitter.com/GYMyhXRyQd — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) May 18, 2018

Neighboring schools are also in what is called “protect mode” because of the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

We’re currently in protect mode as a precaution because of reports of a shooting at Santa Fe HS. Doors are locked & personnel are stationed at outer doors to let people in and out. No students allowed outside of building. Field trips are postponed until we go off of protect mode. — Dickinson ISD (@DickinsonISD) May 18, 2018

>> Read: Over 170 Texas school districts allow staff to be armed

Update 9:23 a.m. ET: KHOU is reporting that some students were evacuated to a business down the street from the school complex. There are unconfirmed reports that police exchanged fire with the shooter and that there may be injuries, KHOU reported.

FROM SANTA FE ISD: "This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available." https://t.co/lumjgZRgHY — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 18, 2018

The school has also posted a warning to its website that reads:

Important Message SFISD District Response to SFHS Active Shooter This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown at the high school. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available.

The school also posted the message to its Facebook page.

The school usually starts its day at 7:10 a.m., according to the school website and dismisses at 2:35 p.m. On late-arrival days school starts at 9:15 a.m.

>> Read: Texas school marshals allowed to carry guns on campus

Original story: Details are still coming in, but it has been confirmed that police are on scene for an active shooter situation, KPRC reported.

>> Read more trending news

#BREAKING NEWS: police have confirmed reports of an active shooter at Santa Fe High School to @KPRC2. More details as we get them. — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) May 18, 2018

There have not been any official reports of injuries, KPRC reported.

However, a medical helicopter has been sent to the scene, KHOU reported.

The school district has confirmed that there was an active shooter situation at the high school.

Santa Fe, Texas, school district:



"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown." — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) May 18, 2018

A student at the school told KTRK that fire alarms went off around 7:45 a.m. local time and students left their classrooms. The student told the station that others thought they heard shots fired. She and other students, along with teachers, have found shelter near campus, KTRK reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.