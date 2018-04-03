  • Reports of multiple victims in a shooting at YouTube's California headquarters

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Reports of multiple victims at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California as police and emergency crews converged on the building’s campus Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active gunman.

    >> Read more trending news

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reports of multiple victims in a shooting at YouTube's California headquarters

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who was James Earl Ray, the man who killed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dollarita, the $1 margarita, returns to Applebee's for month of April

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire chief learns missing 15-year-old son died in accidental shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Are you a victim of tax-related ID theft? Here's what to do.