Reports of multiple victims in a shooting at YouTube's California headquarters

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Reports of multiple victims at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California as police and emergency crews converged on the building’s campus Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active gunman.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Reports of multiple victims at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California as police and emergency crews converged on the building’s campus Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active gunman.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}