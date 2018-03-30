Pulse verdict: Jury finds shooter's wife Noor Salman not guilty

ORLANDO, Fla - Jurors on Friday found Noor Salman, whose husband fatally shot 49 people at Pulse Orlando nightclub in 2016, not guilty on charges of obstruction of justice and providing material support to a terrorist organization.
