  • Pulse verdict: Jury finds shooter's wife Noor Salman not guilty

    By: Kelly Healey, WFTV.com

    ORLANDO, Fla - Jurors on Friday found Noor Salman, whose husband fatally shot 49 people at Pulse Orlando nightclub in 2016, not guilty on charges of obstruction of justice and providing material support to a terrorist organization.

    Salman was charged with obstruction of justice and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

     

