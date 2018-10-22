  • Canada earthquakes: 3 powerful quakes reported near Vancouver Island

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PORT HARDY, British Columbia - Three powerful earthquakes struck late Sunday off the coast of British Columbia, Canada, near Vancouver Island, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting.

    According to the USGS, the first quake – magnitude 6.6 – hit about 10:39 p.m. PDT about 135 miles (218 kilometers) southwest of Port Hardy, Canada. It occurred at a depth of about 6.8 miles (11 kilometers).

    Less than 40 minutes later, a second quake with a recorded magnitude of 6.8 struck nearby, about 122 miles (197 kilometers) southwest of Port Hardy. It occurred at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers.)

    A third 6.5-magnitude quake was reported at 11:22 p.m. PDT about 138 miles (223 kilometers) southwest of Port Hardy. Its depth was also about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

    No damage or tsunami warnings were reported.

