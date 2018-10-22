Canada earthquakes: 3 powerful quakes reported near Vancouver Island

PORT HARDY, British Columbia - Three powerful earthquakes struck late Sunday off the coast of British Columbia, Canada, near Vancouver Island, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting.
JUST IN: At 10:39PM, report of a 6.6 quake centered 355 miles northwest of Seattle. No tsunami expected from this magnitude #wawx @kiro7seattle #seattle #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Zwr1FTFVwM— Claire Anderson (@ClaireKIRO7) October 22, 2018
According to the USGS, the first quake – magnitude 6.6 – hit about 10:39 p.m. PDT about 135 miles (218 kilometers) southwest of Port Hardy, Canada. It occurred at a depth of about 6.8 miles (11 kilometers).
Less than 40 minutes later, a second quake with a recorded magnitude of 6.8 struck nearby, about 122 miles (197 kilometers) southwest of Port Hardy. It occurred at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers.)
BREAKING: A 2nd earthquake has occurred this evening off the coast of Vancouver Island. Report of a 6.8 mag quake at 11:16 PM. NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Pacific Northwest @kiro7seattle #kiro7seattle #seattle #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Pjy3pzzDo6— Claire Anderson (@ClaireKIRO7) October 22, 2018
A third 6.5-magnitude quake was reported at 11:22 p.m. PDT about 138 miles (223 kilometers) southwest of Port Hardy. Its depth was also about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).
BREAKING: A *3rd* earthquake has been reported this evening. At 11:22 PM a 6.5 mag earthquake was reported at 6 miles deep off the coast of Vancouver Island. @KIRO7Seattle #kiro7seattle #seattle #earthquake pic.twitter.com/fdO72hW7qB— Claire Anderson (@ClaireKIRO7) October 22, 2018
No damage or tsunami warnings were reported.
