Black History Month: Broadcasting pioneer witnessed history alongside Home Run King

Billye Suber made history in 1968, becoming the first African American woman in the southeast to regularly co-host a television show. That show was “Today in Georgia” on WSB.

In 1971, an interview would change the course of her life.

“I was fortunate to be assigned to interview Hank Aaron,” Billye Aaron said.

After her interview with the baseball great, the two became friends and married in 1973.

A year later, on April 8, 1974, Billye Aaron was in the stands of the Atlanta Fulton County Stadium as her husband made history, breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record.

“What was that memory like for you? The world was watching,” Greer asked.

“It was an extremely important evening. Everyone had been waiting for him to pass Babe Ruth. When he went up to bat, I, along with everybody else, was holding my breath,” Billye Aaron said.

After that history-making moment, the Aarons took part in events and interactions with celebrities, even presidents, but they remained grounded, committed to paying their good fortune forward.

They established the Chasing the Dream Foundation, funding programs that support young people to pursue their dreams.

“He had a heart of gold. He was always interested in helping somebody. He would always give of his time and interest where kids are concerned and try to get them on the right road,” Billye Aaron said.

Her work giving back continues. She recently received the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Philanthropist of the Year Award.

