Cities may have the nightlife, but the convenience and affordability of the suburbs are becoming hot as the millennial generation moves into its homebuying phase. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic shook up workplace norms and superheated the housing market, folks have been flocking away from major urban centers.

In Colorado, for instance, lesser-known suburbs outside of Denver such as Boulder have become magnets for young parents, ranking among the biggest destinations for out-of-state millennials who chose to move in 2023. And companies are taking note of the trend as well: Many are establishing satellite offices and new headquarters in less urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in Georgia using data from Niche's 2024 Best Places to Live. Niche ranks places to live based on an array of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing costs, and quality of schools.

#30. Peachtree Corners, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 1,078

- Population: 42,147

- Median household income: $74,716

- Median home value: $444,000 (51% own)

- Median rent: $1,471 (49% rent)

- Top public schools: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology (grade A+), International Charter School of Atlanta (grade A), Paul Duke STEM High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+), Notre Dame Academy (grade A+)

#29. Sugar Hill, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 987

- Population: 24,947

- Median household income: $94,520

- Median home value: $330,100 (81% own)

- Median rent: $1,497 (19% rent)

- Top public schools: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology (grade A+), Alliance Academy for Innovation (grade A+), Buford Senior Academy (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Notre Dame Academy (grade A+), Greater Atlanta Christian School (grade A+), Pinecrest Academy (grade A+)

#28. Kennesaw, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 937

- Population: 33,360

- Median household income: $81,467

- Median home value: $262,000 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,673 (35% rent)

- Top public schools: Kennesaw Mountain High School (grade A), Palmer Middle School (grade A minus), Bullard Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Walker School (grade A+), Mount Paran Christian School (grade A+), North Cobb Christian School (grade A)

#27. Martinez, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 920

- Population: 33,773

- Median household income: $80,130

- Median home value: $211,200 (73% own)

- Median rent: $1,157 (27% rent)

- Top public schools: Stallings Island Middle School (grade A), Parkway Elementary School (grade A), River Ridge Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Augusta Preparatory Day School (grade A+), Westminster Schools of Augusta (grade A), Evans Christian Academy (grade A)

#26. Berkeley Lake, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 881

- Population: 2,527

- Median household income: $152,908

- Median home value: $644,100 (97% own)

- Median rent: $2,175 (3% rent)

- Top public schools: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology (grade A+), Paul Duke STEM High School (grade A), International Charter Academy of Georgia (grade A)

- Top private schools: Notre Dame Academy (grade A+), Greater Atlanta Christian School (grade A+), Marist School (grade A+)

#25. Vinings, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 784

- Population: 12,947

- Median household income: $91,071

- Median home value: $559,900 (36% own)

- Median rent: $1,662 (64% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Teasley Elementary School (grade A minus), Nickajack Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#24. Smyrna, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 780

- Population: 55,863

- Median household income: $92,258

- Median home value: $380,100 (57% own)

- Median rent: $1,553 (43% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Wheeler High School (grade A), King Springs Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#23. Mountain Park, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 593

- Population: 959

- Median household income: $130,208

- Median home value: $323,700 (91% own)

- Median rent: $1,543 (9% rent)

- Top public schools: Roswell High School (grade A), International Charter School of Atlanta (grade A), Fulton Academy of Science & Technology (grade A)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), Mount Pisgah Christian School (grade A+), King's Ridge Christian School (grade A)

#22. Druid Hills, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 730

- Population: 8,467

- Median household income: $138,262

- Median home value: $744,600 (63% own)

- Median rent: $1,968 (37% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), DeKalb School of the Arts (grade A), DeKalb Early College Academy (grade A)

- Top private schools: Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+), The Paideia School (grade A+)

#21. Woodstock, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 724

- Population: 35,171

- Median household income: $100,913

- Median home value: $359,800 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,656 (35% rent)

- Top public schools: International Charter School of Atlanta (grade A), Fulton Academy of Science & Technology (grade A), Bascomb Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Walker School (grade A+), Mount Paran Christian School (grade A+), North Cobb Christian School (grade A)

#20. Watkinsville, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 657

- Population: 2,998

- Median household income: $78,750

- Median home value: $291,200 (77% own)

- Median rent: $1,381 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Dove Creek Elementary School (grade A+), Oconee County Elementary School (grade A), Oconee County Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Athens Academy (grade A+), Prince Avenue Christian School (grade A), Westminster Christian Academy (grade A minus)

#19. Bogart, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 651

- Population: 1,276

- Median household income: $83,333

- Median home value: $235,300 (79% own)

- Median rent: $996 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: North Oconee High School (grade A+), Dove Creek Elementary School (grade A+), Malcom Bridge Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Athens Academy (grade A+), Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School (grade A), Prince Avenue Christian School (grade A)

#18. Avondale Estates, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 648

- Population: 3,507

- Median household income: $136,250

- Median home value: $492,500 (88% own)

- Median rent: $1,675 (12% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), DeKalb School of the Arts (grade A), DeKalb Early College Academy (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Paideia School (grade A+), Midtown International School (grade A+), Capstone Academy (grade A+)

#17. Evans, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 627

- Population: 37,456

- Median household income: $125,325

- Median home value: $314,100 (89% own)

- Median rent: $1,470 (11% rent)

- Top public schools: Stallings Island Middle School (grade A), Parkway Elementary School (grade A), River Ridge Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Augusta Preparatory Day School (grade A+), Westminster Schools of Augusta (grade A), Evans Christian Academy (grade A)

#15. Dunwoody, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 552

- Population: 51,458

- Median household income: $106,710

- Median home value: $545,200 (56% own)

- Median rent: $1,721 (44% rent)

- Top public schools: Denmark High School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), DeKalb School of the Arts (grade A)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+)

#14. Brookhaven, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 528

- Population: 56,848

- Median household income: $114,570

- Median home value: $626,800 (55% own)

- Median rent: $1,711 (45% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), DeKalb School of the Arts (grade A)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+)

#13. Duluth, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 497

- Population: 31,742

- Median household income: $88,915

- Median home value: $334,800 (55% own)

- Median rent: $1,675 (45% rent)

- Top public schools: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology (grade A+), Buford Senior Academy (grade A+), Peachtree Ridge High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), Notre Dame Academy (grade A+), Greater Atlanta Christian School (grade A+)

#12. Sandy Springs, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 466

- Population: 107,221

- Median household income: $93,303

- Median home value: $556,300 (50% own)

- Median rent: $1,670 (50% rent)

- Top public schools: Denmark High School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), International Charter School of Atlanta (grade A)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+)

#11. Peachtree City, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 460

- Population: 38,414

- Median household income: $111,850

- Median home value: $435,300 (74% own)

- Median rent: $1,841 (26% rent)

- Top public schools: McIntosh High School (grade A+), Starrs Mill High School (grade A), Coweta Charter Academy (grade A)

- Top private schools: Landmark Christian School (grade A+), The Forest School: An Acton Academy (grade A+), Counterpane Montessori School (grade A)

#10. Lookout Mountain, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 428

- Population: 1,793

- Median household income: $145,625

- Median home value: $451,200 (89% own)

- Median rent: $1,133 (11% rent)

- Top public schools: Fairyland Elementary School (grade A), Chattanooga Valley Middle School (grade B), Ridgeland High School (grade B)

- Top private schools: McCallie School (grade A+), Baylor School (grade A+), Girls Preparatory School (grade A)

#9. North Druid Hills, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 392

- Population: 17,241

- Median household income: $92,893

- Median home value: $460,100 (39% own)

- Median rent: $1,716 (61% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), DeKalb School of the Arts (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#8. Tyrone, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 356

- Population: 7,710

- Median household income: $112,898

- Median home value: $372,700 (90% own)

- Median rent: $1,094 (10% rent)

- Top public schools: McIntosh High School (grade A+), Coweta Charter Academy (grade A), Booth Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Woodward Academy - College Park (grade A+), Landmark Christian School (grade A+), The Forest School: An Acton Academy (grade A+)

#7. Suwanee, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 274

- Population: 21,238

- Median household income: $100,780

- Median home value: $375,500 (64% own)

- Median rent: $1,826 (36% rent)

- Top public schools: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology (grade A+), Buford Senior Academy (grade A+), Peachtree Ridge High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Notre Dame Academy (grade A+), Greater Atlanta Christian School (grade A+), Wesleyan School (grade A+)

#6. North Decatur, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 253

- Population: 17,183

- Median household income: $103,468

- Median home value: $410,800 (57% own)

- Median rent: $1,609 (43% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), DeKalb School of the Arts (grade A)

- Top private schools: Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+), The Paideia School (grade A+)

#5. Roswell, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 204

- Population: 92,770

- Median household income: $122,924

- Median home value: $479,400 (71% own)

- Median rent: $1,619 (29% rent)

- Top public schools: Alliance Academy for Innovation (grade A+), Milton High School (grade A+), Denmark High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), The Walker School (grade A+), Notre Dame Academy (grade A+)

#4. Decatur, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 163

- Population: 24,421

- Median household income: $129,992

- Median home value: $654,400 (64% own)

- Median rent: $1,611 (36% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Oakhurst Elementary School (grade A), Westchester Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Paideia School (grade A+), Midtown International School (grade A+), Capstone Academy (grade A+)

#3. Milton, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 132

- Population: 41,029

- Median household income: $142,845

- Median home value: $642,500 (74% own)

- Median rent: $1,765 (26% rent)

- Top public schools: Alliance Academy for Innovation (grade A+), Alpharetta High School (grade A+), Milton High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), Mount Pisgah Christian School (grade A+), Pinecrest Academy (grade A+)

#2. Alpharetta, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 16

- Population: 65,884

- Median household income: $141,402

- Median home value: $562,000 (67% own)

- Median rent: $1,767 (33% rent)

- Top public schools: Alliance Academy for Innovation (grade A+), Alpharetta High School (grade A+), Milton High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), Notre Dame Academy (grade A+), Marist School (grade A+)

#1. Johns Creek, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 6

- Population: 82,230

- Median household income: $153,882

- Median home value: $525,100 (79% own)

- Median rent: $1,944 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: Alliance Academy for Innovation (grade A+), Alpharetta High School (grade A+), Northview High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), Notre Dame Academy (grade A+), Greater Atlanta Christian School (grade A+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 40 states.