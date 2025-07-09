Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Augusta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Blythe

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 863

#24. Johnston

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 2,518

#23. Dearing

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 640

#22. Appling

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 751

#21. Trenton

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 320

#20. Windsor

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 243

#19. Thomson

- Niche grade: C

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 6,824

#18. Burnettown

- Niche grade: C+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 3,090

#17. Waynesboro

- Niche grade: C+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 5,700

#16. Langley

- Niche grade: C+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 1,718

#15. Edgefield

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 3,977

#14. Clearwater

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 3,124

#13. Hephzibah

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 3,688

#12. Gloverville

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 2,418

#11. Graniteville

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 2,176

#10. Murphys Estates

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 1,187

#9. Augusta

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 201,504

#8. New Ellenton

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 2,604

#7. Harlem

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 3,793

#6. Belvedere

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 5,458

#5. Grovetown

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 16,516

#4. Aiken

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 32,334

#3. North Augusta

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 24,928

#2. Martinez

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 33,019

#1. Evans

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 37,718