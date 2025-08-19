Best job markets in the US

The demand for different career paths and qualifications varies widely from place to place, often depending on local economic features, including geography, infrastructure, politics, culture and resources. Similarly, what makes one job market more appealing than others can depend on a job-hunter’s financial and familial circumstances. Not only does the presence of jobs and a high income count, but many households rely on health insurance, the possibility for income growth, a short enough commute to allow work-life balance, or even remote work in full.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 348 U.S. cities based on six metrics from the latest Census Bureau data to help households determine which job markets might be most suitable for their financial goals.

The job market in Bend, OR ranks number one. Bend residents reflected a combination of relatively low unemployment (3.1%) and high income growth at 44.2% over three years. At the same time, work is accessible and flexible for many, with and an average commute time of 16 minutes, while 26.9% work remotely.

SmartAsset's ranking of the best job markets in the U.S. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 20 Best Job Markets

Bend, Oregon

Unemployment rate, 2023: 3.16%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $51,382

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 42.74%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,830

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 44.22%

Median commute time in minutes: 16

Percent of workers who work from home: 26.89%

Number of remote workers: 15,883

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 75.35%

Richmond, Virginia

Unemployment rate, 2023: 3.80%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $73,138

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 37.75%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,718

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 49.47%

Median commute time in minutes: 21.6

Percent of workers who work from home: 15.81%

Number of remote workers: 20,613

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 77.40%

Seattle, Washington

Unemployment rate, 2023: 4.17%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $46,443

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 33.92%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,461

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 35.99%

Median commute time in minutes: 25.5

Percent of workers who work from home: 26.87%

Number of remote workers: 132,724

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 85.49%

Bellevue, Washington

Unemployment rate, 2023: 4.29%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $76,228

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 30.30%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,155

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 32.43%

Median commute time in minutes: 25.4

Percent of workers who work from home: 24.59%

Number of remote workers: 21,082

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 87.08%

Carmel, Indiana

Unemployment rate, 2023: 2.27%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $101,038

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 28.19%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,551

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 21.49%

Median commute time in minutes: 22.8

Percent of workers who work from home: 27.75%

Number of remote workers: 15,989

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 86.21%

Santa Clara, California

Unemployment rate, 2023: 4.24%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $90,384

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 39.05%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,941

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 40.97%

Median commute time in minutes: 23.9

Percent of workers who work from home: 16.51%

Number of remote workers: 13,540

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 88.63%

Cary, North Carolina

Unemployment rate, 2023: 3.50%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $47,203

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 30.29%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,116

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 23.13%

Median commute time in minutes: 23

Percent of workers who work from home: 27.96%

Number of remote workers: 27,469

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 86.63%

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Unemployment rate, 2023: 2.36%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $56,858

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 28.37%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,861

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 29.89%

Median commute time in minutes: 18

Percent of workers who work from home: 9.26%

Number of remote workers: 10,956

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 81.36%

Westminster, Colorado

Unemployment rate, 2023: 1.69%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $70,711

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 39.28%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,785

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 37.73%

Median commute time in minutes: 26.9

Percent of workers who work from home: 19.35%

Number of remote workers: 13,356

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 80.50%

Sunnyvale, California

Unemployment rate, 2023: 3.45%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $111,905

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 32.30%

Median monthly housing costs: $3,012

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 31.12%

Median commute time in minutes: 23.8

Percent of workers who work from home: 15.33%

Number of remote workers: 14,543

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 86.92%

Austin, Texas

Unemployment rate, 2023: 3.95%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $36,585

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 38.36%

Median monthly housing costs: $966

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 34.97%

Median commute time in minutes: 23.2

Percent of workers who work from home: 26.54%

Number of remote workers: 166,315

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 81.24%

Wichita Falls, Texas

Unemployment rate, 2023: 2.51%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $68,390

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 31.69%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,875

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 39.65%

Median commute time in minutes: 14.4

Percent of workers who work from home: 7.58%

Number of remote workers: 3,658

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 69.88%

Scottsdale, Arizona

Unemployment rate, 2023: 2.97%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $57,183

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 32.90%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,828

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 28.38%

Median commute time in minutes: 22.7

Percent of workers who work from home: 26.52%

Number of remote workers: 34,047

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 78.82%

St. Louis, Missouri

Unemployment rate, 2023: 4.69%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $59,986

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 26.40%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,793

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 34.47%

Median commute time in minutes: 21.8

Percent of workers who work from home: 13.30%

Number of remote workers: 21,751

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 79.55%

Nashville, Tennessee

Unemployment rate, 2023: 3.13%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $50,304

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 37.09%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,555

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 38.37%

Median commute time in minutes: 24.7

Percent of workers who work from home: 17.81%

Number of remote workers: 73,091

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 78.90%

Chandler, Arizona

Unemployment rate, 2023: 2.77%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $50,854

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 35.87%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,567

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 30.60%

Median commute time in minutes: 24.8

Percent of workers who work from home: 22.55%

Number of remote workers: 35,558

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 81.95%

Durham, North Carolina

Unemployment rate, 2023: 3.17%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $36,282

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 36.98%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,113

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 35.58%

Median commute time in minutes: 22

Percent of workers who work from home: 19.24%

Number of remote workers: 33,185

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 78.65%

Columbia, Missouri

Unemployment rate, 2023: 3.37%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $46,270

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 36.81%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,018

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 35.03%

Median commute time in minutes: 16.5

Percent of workers who work from home: 10.33%

Number of remote workers: 7,380

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 80.55%

Denver, Colorado

Unemployment rate, 2023: 3.74%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $60,250

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 37.56%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,886

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 37.66%

Median commute time in minutes: 25.7

Percent of workers who work from home: 24.78%

Number of remote workers: 111,924

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 77.10%

Washington, District of Columbia

Unemployment rate, 2023: 5.26%

Median earnings for workers, 2023: $60,409

Housing costs as a percentage of income: 30.76%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,919

Income growth, 2020 to 2023: 36.19%

Median commute time in minutes: 30.4

Percent of workers who work from home: 25.73%

Number of remote workers: 104,626

Percent of workers with private health insurance through their employer: 80.81%

Data and Methodology

For this SmartAsset study, 348 cities with 100,000 or greater population for which data was available were considered. All data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey for 2023. Six main categories evaluating different aspects of a city's job market were considered, with commute time and remote work each receiving a half-weighting:

Unemployment rate: Average for the year 2023.

Average for the year 2023. Income to housing payment ratio: Median housing payments were compared to the median income to gauge the relative quality of local incomes.

Median housing payments were compared to the median income to gauge the relative quality of local incomes. Commute time: For workers not working from home, this measures the median minutes spent in transit to work.

For workers not working from home, this measures the median minutes spent in transit to work. Remote work: The percent of workers working remotely.

The percent of workers working remotely. Healthcare: The percent of employed people who have private health insurance, i.e. health insurance through their employer.

The percent of employed people who have private health insurance, i.e. health insurance through their employer. Income growth: This is the three-year growth in median income between 2020 and 2023.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.