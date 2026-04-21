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Best draft picks in Atlanta Falcons history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Atlanta Falcons history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Jeff Van Note (1969, Round 11, Pick 262)

- Position: C

- Career wAV: 80

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 246

- Seasons as Starter: 16

#9. Keith Brooking (1998, Round 1, Pick 12)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 81

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 225

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#8. Claude Humphrey (1968, Round 1, Pick 3)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 84

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 171

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#7. Roddy White (2005, Round 1, Pick 27)

- Position: WR

- Career wAV: 88

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 171

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#6. Michael Vick (2001, Round 1, Pick 1)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 92

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 143

- Seasons as Starter: 7

#5. Mike Kenn (1978, Round 1, Pick 13)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 96

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 251

- Seasons as Starter: 17

#4. Julio Jones (2011, Round 1, Pick 6)

- Position: WR

- Career wAV: 101

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 166

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#3. Deion Sanders (1989, Round 1, Pick 5)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 127

- Pro Bowls: 8

- First-Team All-Pro: 6

- Games Played: 188

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#2. Matt Ryan (2008, Round 1, Pick 3)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 146

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 234

- Seasons as Starter: 15

#1. Brett Favre (1991, Round 2, Pick 33)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 158

- Pro Bowls: 11

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 302

- Seasons as Starter: 19