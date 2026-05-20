Atlanta ramps up human trafficking prevention efforts ahead of World Cup

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Leaders from across metro Atlanta gathered Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to launch a new campaign aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking ahead of the FIFA World Cup this summer.

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Officials say Atlanta’s status as a major travel and transportation hub makes it especially vulnerable to trafficking activity during large-scale events that bring in millions of visitors.

The campaign is a partnership between city leaders, law enforcement agencies, airport officials, and the nonprofit organization It’s A Penalty, which focuses on combating human trafficking around major sporting events worldwide.

“This is about unified messaging and bringing everyone together in the fight against human trafficking,” said officials during Wednesday’s launch event at the world’s busiest airport.

The initiative includes increased awareness efforts and specialized training for workers on the front lines, including airport employees, hotel staff, ride-share drivers, hospitality workers, and law enforcement officers, to help identify warning signs and report suspicious activity.

First Lady Marty Kemp said public awareness is critical in stopping trafficking.

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“As more people become aware of this evil industry and know how to spot the signs of trafficking and report them, we create a network of eyes and ears statewide,” Kemp said.

Sarah de Carvalho praised Atlanta leaders for working together to make the city “hostile for traffickers” while creating safer spaces for victims and survivors.

Atlanta police say officers have undergone refresher training ahead of the World Cup and are urging the public to report anything suspicious during the influx of visitors expected this summer.

Officials say the message is simple: “If you see something that doesn’t look right, say something.”

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