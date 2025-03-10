Albany, Georgia 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Albany, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 81 °F on Friday, while the low is 44 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 55 °F, low of 48 °F (92% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:52 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

cooperr // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 70 °F, low of 44 °F (41% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

liseykina // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 73 °F, low of 50 °F (43% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

alisalipa // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 70 °F, low of 53 °F (66% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 85% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:48 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Schlie // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 81 °F, low of 58 °F (53% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 79 °F, low of 64 °F (55% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jaromir Chalabala // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 74 °F, low of 65 °F (90% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (14 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM