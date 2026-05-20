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6 charged in metro Atlanta drug trafficking investigation

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Six people are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after a months-long investigation into what authorities say was a drug trafficking organization operating in metro Atlanta.

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According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, agents with the GBI Metro Gang Task Force, GBI Special Operations Unit, Georgia State Patrol, and the Conyers Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in Conyers on May 8 following a more than four-month investigation.

Officials say the operation led to the seizure of 24 pounds of suspected marijuana, 41 grams of suspected Xanax, and six guns.

The following people were arrested:

  • Deshawn Davis, 29, of Conyers
  • Kahlid Mathis, 26, of Eatonton
  • Cale Little, 32, of Eatonton
  • Kentavious Walker, 29, of Dunwoody
  • Ratrez Brown, 23, of Eatonton
  • Dakhyah Bradley, 24, of Dayton, Ohio

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Authorities say Davis, Mathis, Little, and Walker are each charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

Brown and Bradley are charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon, and theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

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