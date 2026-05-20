6 charged in metro Atlanta drug trafficking investigation

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Six people are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after a months-long investigation into what authorities say was a drug trafficking organization operating in metro Atlanta.

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According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, agents with the GBI Metro Gang Task Force, GBI Special Operations Unit, Georgia State Patrol, and the Conyers Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in Conyers on May 8 following a more than four-month investigation.

Officials say the operation led to the seizure of 24 pounds of suspected marijuana, 41 grams of suspected Xanax, and six guns.

The following people were arrested:

Deshawn Davis, 29, of Conyers

Kahlid Mathis, 26, of Eatonton

Cale Little, 32, of Eatonton

Kentavious Walker, 29, of Dunwoody

Ratrez Brown, 23, of Eatonton

Dakhyah Bradley, 24, of Dayton, Ohio

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Authorities say Davis, Mathis, Little, and Walker are each charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

Brown and Bradley are charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon, and theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

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