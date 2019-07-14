WARNING: Toxic chemicals could be found in your children's school supplies

It’s that time of year. Parents are heading to the store to buy school supplies for their kids. But some supplies like crayons, dry erase markers and binders could contain dangerous chemicals.
“You know, I worry more about the food that I buy, buying organic food more than I do crayons and markers,” said Atlanta mother Caroline Young.
Young, like a lot of parents, didn’t think much about whether school supplies might contain toxic chemicals.
“Well, I think this is completely shocking to people, the fact that there could be asbestos in crayons,” said Amy Ziff the founder and executive director of Made Safe, a nonprofit that helps people find products without known toxic chemicals.
The nonprofit U.S. PIRG tested 27 school supplies in 2018. The group found potentially dangerous chemicals in Playskool crayons, The Board Dudes dry erase markers and a Jot three-ring binder.
A Channel 2 producer bought all of them at metro Atlanta Dollar Tree stores or on Amazon.
