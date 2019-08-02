Investigation reveals years of mold issues at 30+ Atlanta Public Schools

ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Public School teacher Jeremy Johnson taught in dozens of classrooms throughout his decadelong career. He spent four years at Young Middle School, where he said he switched classrooms several times -- all because of mold.
"There was just mold (on the) ceilings, chairs, desks and it was horrible," Johnson said. "It was to the point where I couldn't teach, and kids certainly couldn't come in that classroom until something was done about it."
Channel 2 Action News filed an Open Records Request with Atlanta Public Schools asking for emails mentioning mold for the last five years, and cleanup efforts at Young MS. From that request, we got back hundreds of pages of documents, including air quality complaints from more than 30 other Atlanta public schools.
"APS takes any instances of mold very seriously. We come out and remediate those issues very quickly. We do the appropriate tests to make sure the air quality is where it needs to be," spokesperson Ian Smith said. "We are excited to be welcoming our students and staff back from another great year."
