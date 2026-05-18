2 men say fellow church member’s investment scheme defrauded them. They’re still waiting for payment

ATLANTA — The Secretary of State’s office is examining allegations that a metro Atlanta man defrauded fellow church members out of thousands of dollars in what victims describe as a fraudulent investment scheme.

Two men told Channel 2’s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln, they invested more than $20,000 with ARP Petroleum LLC, after its owner Gregory Johnson promised to double their investment. Instead, they said they never received the money they were owed.

Both men represented themselves in court and recently won judgments against the accused investor.

A judge has ordered Johnson to repay the victims, but both men say they are still waiting to recover their money.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office, which licenses businesses, confirmed it is looking into the allegations and ARP Petroleum LLC is not a registered business with the state.

Consumer advisors urge anyone considering an investment opportunity to verify whether the individual is properly registered and licensed. They also recommend being cautious of offers that promise unusually high returns or rely on trust within social or religious communities.

Johnson has not responded to Channel 2’s request for a comment. He did tell Lincoln in 2025 that he would pay Michael Roberson and Edward Wright back within 30 days.

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