Weekday Payday: You Could Win $1,000

The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, November 11 and goes through Friday, November 22 with your chance to win $1,000 every day.

Here’s how you could win:

Watch WSB-TV Monday, November 11 through Friday, November 22 at 5:10am, 6:10am, 5:10am and 6:10pm

We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

You have until 40 minutes past hour to enter the keyword on the form below (until at 5:40am, 6:40am, 5:40am and 6:40pm)

One daily nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

Sample HTML block

*NO PURCH. NECESSARY. 11/11/24–11/22/24. Open to legal GA res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch WSB-TV weekdays at 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) visit wsbtv.com/contests to submit codeword and complete entry form. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules, Click Here

Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

©2024 Cox Media Group