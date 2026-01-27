Weekday Payday: You Could Win $1,000

The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, February 2 and goes through Friday, February 13 with your chance to win $1,000 every day.

Here’s how you could win:

Watch WSB-TV weekdays Monday, February 2 through Friday, February 13 at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

You have until 59 minutes past hour to text the Keyword to 925-573-1000 (until at 5:59am, 6:59am)

One daily nationwide viewer has the chance to win $1,000

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/2/26–2/13/26.

Open to legal GA res., 18+.

To enter: (i) watch WSB-TV weekdays at 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) text codeword to 925-573-1000 and complete entry form. Std. data/msg. rates apply.

Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules: https://www.wsbtv.com/news/february-2026-weekday-payday-official-rules/ZY46SYWE5BDWZM5USENAE7MOVU/

Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

©2026 Cox Media Group