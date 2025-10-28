Weekday Payday: You Could Win $1,000

The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, November 3 and goes through Friday, November 14 with your chance to win $1,000 every day.

Here’s how you could win:

Watch WSB-TV weekdays Monday, November 3 and goes through Friday, November 14 at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

You have until 59 minutes past hour to text the Keyword to 925-573-1000 (until at 5:59am, 6:59am, 5:59pm and 6:59pm)

One daily nationwide viewer has the chance to win $1,000

NO PURCH. NEC. 11/3/25-11/14/25, 5:00 am–7:00 pm. Open to legal US res. in WSB-TV viewing area; 18+.

To enter: (I) watch WSB-TV on weekdays at 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m.. for daily codeword; and (II) text daily codeword to submit codeword and complete entry form. Std. data/msg. rates apply.

Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword. Add’l info and Official Rules: https://www.wsbtv.com/living/wsb-tv-contests/november-2025-weekday-payday-official-rules/D6HAPKCVMFC2RNHVOXP7QJ2UCI/

Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

