We asked and y'all delivered.
When it comes to which is the best restaurant on Buford Highway, there were a lot of favorites. The vote was split more evenly than in previous polls, proving the options are so exceptional its hard to decipher which rise to the top.
»RELATED: Check out the comprehensive guide to Buford Highway dining
The winner edged out the next three finishers, all of which tied for second place.
El Rey del Taco, which also appeared on our best Mexican food in Atlanta poll and best taco in Atlanta, edged out a victory with 16 percent of the vote. If you go, try the tacos al pastor, which we listed as one of five dishes worth the drive to Buford Highway.
Second place was a three-way tie at 15 percent between Food Terminal, Havana Sandwich Shop and Lee's Bakery.
The delicious sandwiches of Lee's Bakery have earned a loyal following, according to our beginner's guide to eating on Buford Highway. Havana Sandwich Shop is a favorite of the area's old-school eateries for its pressed sandwiches and combo plates. Food Terminal impressed in its AJC review for its wide and excellent menu.
Other restaurants on the poll include Nam Phuong, Sushi Hayakawa, Masterpiece, Yet Tuh, Good Luck Gourmet and So Kong Dong Tofu House.
To read about more great food on Buford Highway, start with our fall dining guide and then see the great late-night bites and which Buford Highway dish became an obsession. We also have guides for the area's spiciest dishes, global drinks and lesser-known cuisines.
Read about our other Best of Atlanta winners and nominees here.
