If you consider yourself a hardcore breakfast enthusiast, chances are you have a favorite local joint.
In Georgia, folks love to love on Egg Harbor Cafe, which boasts five locations across metro Atlanta, including one in Buckhead. Egg Harbor, located in Georgia, Illinois, Wisconsin, was recently ranked one of Thrillist’s “13 regional breakfast chains that should be everywhere.”
“Adorable small-town, country-cafe vibes don't come easy, but Egg Harbor has them in neighborly spades,” the food, drink and travel mag wrote. “If breakfast chains are measured by their potatoes, the perfectly brown cubed Harbor Potatoes make EHC a welcome addition to any city. And unique touches like poppyseed dressing on its Popeye Crepes make the menu stand out from the barrage of other brunch spots. Bonus points for summer specials like fried green tomato Benedict.”
But it wasn’t the only chain with local restaurants to make the list. Huddle House, which is headquartered in Atlanta, also earned some major recognition. Here’s what Thrillist had to say about the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest chain:
“Every chain should have its initials ironed into its waffles, and HH has been emblazoning its secret recipe waffs for over 50 years. Stuffed hash browns and extra-fluffy omelets are beloved staples, but despite the chain's legacy status, it keeps current with recent innovations like wafflewiches and BBQ-influenced smoked sausages and pulled pork. It prides itself on a Southern come-as-you-are vibe, which everyone needs more of in their lives.”
Other popular chains on the list without Georgia locations:
- Biscuitville (North Carolina and Virginia)
- Brooklyn Water Bagel Co. (California, Florida and Massachusetts)
- Jim’s (Texas)
- Kolache Factory (Texas, California, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Carolina and Virginia)
- Le Peep (California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas)
- National Coney Island (Michigan)
- Pig ‘N Pancake (Oregon)
- Porto’s Bakery & Cafe (California)
- Snooze (Colorado, California, Arizona and Texas)
- Wawa (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.)
