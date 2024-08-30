Royal Caribbean unveils plans for Star of the Seas, 1 of World’s largest cruise ships

Dine at a 1930s Chicago-inspired supper club, ride six adrenaline-pumping waterslides, take a dip in seven different pools and witness high divers, aerialists and robots inside an Aquadome all at sea aboard Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, when it debuts in 2025.

From thrills like the fastest and tallest waterslides to 40-plus ways to dine and drink combined with adventures in idyllic destinations like the cruise line’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, experience cruising like never before when Star of the Seas sets sail from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Star of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

In August 2025, every type of family and vacationer can experience the acclaimed features first introduced by Icon of the Seas and even twists to fast favorites, like the new restaurant Lincoln Park Supper Club – a 1930s Chicago-inspired spin on the supper club experience that pairs multiple courses with live entertainment. On deck is everything from the six adrenaline-pumping waterslides at Category 6 waterpark and seven pools – one for every day of the week – to the Surfside neighborhood designed for young families and what will be one of only two suspended infinity pools at sea – the adults-only Hideaway.

“Star of the Seas is the second bold act of this exciting, new era of vacations first introduced with Icon of the Seas, and it’s putting the world’s best vacation on the map at yet another top travel destination,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Between Miami and Port Canaveral (Orlando), more adventurers than ever can set their sights on the only vacation that combines the best of all vacations – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure – with experiences that have and will continue to make headlines and memories for years to come.”

Star of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

Star is set to bring more of the revolutionary Icon Class combination across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in themselves, with everything from restaurants and bars to live entertainment and more. The highlights include five neighborhoods unique to Icon and Star:

Thrill Island – There are thrills of all kinds with Category 6, the first waterpark at sea when introduced on Icon, and its six record-breaking waterslides – from family raft slides to a drop slide and mat-racing duos; Crown’s Edge, the part skywalk and thrill ride 154 feet above the ocean; plus longtime favorites, the FlowRider surf simulator and mini golf, and spots to grab a bite and drinks like Basecamp and Desserted.

and its six record-breaking waterslides – from family raft slides to a drop slide and mat-racing duos; Crown’s Edge, the part skywalk and thrill ride 154 feet above the ocean; plus longtime favorites, the FlowRider surf simulator and mini golf, and spots to grab a bite and drinks like Basecamp and Desserted. Chill Island – The three-deck slice of paradise is home to four of seven pools, each with different vibes and prime ocean views, including swim-up bar Swim & Tonic and Royal Bay, the largest pool at sea. With live bands and DJs, and places for drinks and quick, casual food just steps away, like The Lime & Coconut, vacationers can chill day and night.

Surfside – The neighborhood designed for young families is where they can stay and play all day together and without compromise. There’s everything from ways to splash, with kids and tots at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay and grown-ups nearby at Water’s Edge pool, to spots to grab a bite like Surfside Eatery and The Lemon Post bar – all with options for adults and kids.

AquaDome – The tranquil oasis by day and vibrant hot spot at night atop of Star is back with wraparound ocean views, deck-defying shows with high divers, aerialists, robots, dancers and more at the marquee AquaTheater; and food and drinks to take it all in at the AquaDome Market food hall, the Rye & Bean bar, Hooked and The Overlook bar and Overlook Pods for jaw-dropping views.

is back with wraparound ocean views, deck-defying shows with high divers, aerialists, robots, dancers and more at the marquee AquaTheater; and food and drinks to take it all in at the AquaDome Market food hall, the Rye & Bean bar, Hooked and The Overlook bar and Overlook Pods for jaw-dropping views. The Hideaway – Hidden 135 feet above the ocean, the adults-only spot combines all the good vibes of beach club scenes around the world with a suspended infinity pool – joining the only other pool of its kind on Icon – a DJ, dedicated bar, a terrace with whirlpools and uninterrupted ocean views.

The tried-and-true favorites reimagined on Icon round out the best-selling Icon Class vacations on Star, from the Royal Promenade with floor-to-ceiling ocean views, the jaw-dropping Pearl – the world’s largest kinetic art sculpture – and 15-plus restaurants, bars and lounges to the open-air Central Park lined with more than 30,500 real plants and alive day to night with restaurants like the new Lincoln Park Supper Club, live music at Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues, convenient pick-up windows for sushi and champagne, and more. Plus, the ultra-luxe and exclusive Suite Neighborhood returns.

Star is also joining the newly debuted Oasis Class vacation, Utopia of the Seas – the ultimate short getaway – when it arrives in Port Canaveral. By next summer, vacationers celebrating any occasion or just getting away can head to Central Florida and have their pick of the best of both worlds – a weeklong Caribbean vacation, a 3-night weekend or 4-night weekday getaway to The Bahamas, with weekend energy from the beginning to end; or both.

