Princess readies for new ship, announces Godparents

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Princess Cruises is set to launch a new ship that will take travelers across the Caribbean before heading through the Panama Canal on its way to Alaska.

The Star Princess is set to begin cruising on Nov. 7, 2025.

The cruise line has revealed that Camila and Matthew McConaughey will serve as godparents of the new Star Princess, carrying forward a tradition that has included cultural icons such as Princess Diana, Audrey Hepburn, and Sophia Loren. The McConaugheys will christen the cruise line’s most innovative ship, marking the next generation of cruising for Princess.

“We’re honored to be godparents of the Star Princess,” said Camila and Matthew McConaughey. “With Princess, it’s not just a vacation — it’s time well spent, families and friends coming together, meeting new folks, and making memories. This ship’s got that spirit built right in, and we’re proud to be part of her story from the beginning.”

Camila and Matthew McConaughey, co-founders of Pantalones Organic Tequila, bring their dynamic spirit and creativity to this time-honored maritime tradition. Together they exemplify the values of passion, generosity and innovation that resonate deeply with Princess Cruises.

“We are delighted to have Camila and Matthew McConaughey serve as the godparents of Star Princess,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. “Their passion for life, dedication to giving back, and unmistakable charisma make them the perfect pair to christen our newest ship. With their signature warmth and spirit, Camila and Matthew embody the values that define Princess, and we are delighted to welcome them into our family in such a meaningful way.”

Across the fleet, Princess serves signature cocktails featuring Pantalones Organic Tequila, founded by the pair, including the guest favorite 24K Gold Margarita. Their tequila is also part of Princess’ Love Line Premium Liquors collection, which includes a selection of thoughtfully curated wines and spirits, offering both spirited selections and non-alcoholic* creations.

The 177,800-ton, 4,300-guest Star Princess, sister to the award-winning Sun Princess, features 30 distinct dining and bar venues, curated entertainment and activity offerings, and luxurious accommodations across a wide range of categories. Unique to Star Princess and Sun Princess is The Sanctuary Collection, an elevated private escape at sea with access to an exclusive restaurant; the Sanctuary Club, a tranquil, adults-only pool deck; and thoughtfully curated amenities that set a new standard for luxury at sea.

With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests can enjoy panoramic views from the privacy of their own rooms. Standout venues include The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space; The Princess Arena, Princess’ most technologically advanced theater yet; and The Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship with its dramatic curves, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping ocean vistas.

On October 4, 2025, Star Princess will debut in the scenic Mediterranean, sailing roundtrip from Barcelona before crossing the Atlantic to begin a season of Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale on November 7, 2025. Following her Caribbean season, she will sail through the Panama Canal heading west to begin her inaugural Alaska Season. 2025-, 2026- and 2027-Star Princess voyages are now available for booking.

Camila Alves McConaughey is an entrepreneur, NYT best-selling author, and founder of Women of Today. Actor and author Matthew McConaughey is known for his award-winning performances, best-selling books, and his off-screen philanthropic work.

