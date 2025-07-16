Margaritaville at Sea announces new cruise ship

ORLANDO, Fla. — Margaritaville at Sea is pulling back the curtain on its newest – and biggest – ship yet: the Beachcomber.
Inspired by her sister ships Islander and Paradise, Beachcomber will showcase the fleet’s free-spirited style, layering breezy blues, sunlit yellows, and warm beachy tones to create a carefree, sun-soaked design.
At more than 100,000 gross tons, Beachcomber will be the largest ship in the Margaritaville at Sea fleet, giving cruisers more room to roam, more fun to discover, and more ways than ever to embrace the Margaritaville state of mind 365 days a year.
“With Beachcomber, we wanted to create a design that captures the spirit of fun, warmth, and relaxed adventure,” said Martha Brabham, Head of Design at Margaritaville at Sea. “We drew inspiration from nostalgic beach scenes, vintage surf art, and the carefree escapism that defines the brand. The result is a design that feels joyful and instantly familiar – one that builds on the award-winning aesthetic we introduced with Islander in 2024.”
From the top deck to the tiki drinks, Beachcomber will immerse guests in the Margaritaville at Sea lifestyle both inside and out. Onboard, travelers will discover a mix of iconic fan favorites – including 5 o’Clock Somewhere, Hemisphere Dancer, Cheeseburger in Paradise, and License to Chill – alongside more than 15 brand-new experiences created exclusively for Beachcomber.
“Beachcomber isn’t just our largest ship; it’s a floating celebration of everything guests love about Margaritaville at Sea hospitality, turned up a few notches,” said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “Building on the magic and momentum of Islander, we set out to create an experience that’s even more immersive, playful, and full of unexpected delights. Whether you’re sailing with us for the first time or returning for more, Beachcomber promises sun-soaked surprises and the signature spirit.”