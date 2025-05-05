It’s always five o’clock aboard this cruise ship

Cold drinks, epic sunsets, and nonstop fun!

It’s time to board Margaritaville at Sea, where changes in latitude make changes in attitude. So pack your flip-flops and sunscreen and let’s set sail with Margaritaville at Sea where it’s always five o’clock.

The Margaritaville at Sea fleet includes the new flagship vessel, Islander, departing from Port Tampa Bay on four to 10-night adventures to tropical destinations like Key West, Aruba, Curacao, Jamaica, Mexico, and beyond.

Destinations Discovered: Margaritaville at Sea

For quick getaways, climb aboard the maiden ship Paradise in Palm Beach and spend a weekend in Key West or the Bahamas.

Both ships feature fully redesigned casual luxe staterooms decorated in that signature Margaritaville style. But you probably won’t spend much time in your room with everything the ship offers.

If you’re wondering what Jimmy Buffett would do, he’d probably start with a margarita. Each of the 13 bars and lounges on the Islander serves up its signature twist on the classic cocktail.

With 12 inclusive and specialty restaurants on board the Islander, there’s a dining spot that caters to every appetite, from casual bites to gourmet experiences. Head to JWB Prime Steakhouse for surf and turf on your cruising adventure and dive in. Craving some crab legs? The Tiki Grill offers the perfect escape. And needless to say, no trip aboard Margaritaville at sea would be complete without a cheeseburger in paradise.

Whatever floats your boat, there’s always something to do on board. Sunseekers can lounge at one of three pools or belly up to the bar at the world’s only three-story poolside Landshark bar. Pour me something tall and strong and well, let’s make it a hurricane.

The kids will have a blast at the arcade and kids’ club.

If Do Not Disturb is more your vibe, you’ll love the full-service spa and salon.

When the sun goes down, the party really starts. Enjoy live music and captivating shows from fan-favorite productions and dance performances to well-known comedians and magicians.

If you’re feeling lucky, try your hand at the Margaritaville Casino.

Off the ship, you’ll find excursions for every type of traveler. Whether you’re looking for adventure, a bit of culture, or just to unwind, every port offers plenty of activities.

For those who serve their communities, the Heroes Sail Free program lets verified heroes, including military service members, first responders, teachers, and more, sail for free.

However you like to unwind, Margaritaville at Sea is your ticket to paradise. Leave your worries behind. It’s just smooth sailing ahead.

This story is sponsored by Margaritaville at Sea.

