World premiere, fascinating art, music highlight Foo Foo Festival 2025 programming

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A suspended art installation, a building-wide, multi-sensory experience inspired by A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Pensacola Little Theatre, a vibrant two-day community-powered anime and Japanese pop culture convention, a jazz festival and the professional world premiere of “The Luck” highlight the 2025 Pensacola Foo Foo Festival.

The Pensacola Foo Foo Festival Committee released the day-by-day calendar of events for the 12th annual festival, with more events to be added in the coming months, including those presented by Friends of Foo.

The Foo Foo Festival returns to Pensacola Oct. 30 - Nov. 10, 2025.

This year’s Foo Foo season is highlighted by the 2025 grant recipients, including the 309 Punk Project, Friends of Downtown, Japan-America Society of Northwest Florida, Jazz for Justice, Night Moves Inc, PenArts, Pensacola Little Theatre, Pensacola Opera, Pensacola State College, and Pensacola Symphony Orchestra.

The annual celebration showcases the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, offering something for everyone.

