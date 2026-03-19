Disney announces new ship that will join Disney Cruise Line

BURBANK, Calif. — The Walt Disney Company announced that the next ship in its cruise line fleet will be named the Disney Believe. Chief Executive Officer Josh D’Amaro revealed the name and design themes during the company’s annual shareholders meeting in Burbank, Calif.

The Disney Believe is the fourth vessel in the Wish class of ships and is scheduled to debut in late 2027. This ship is part of a significant fleet expansion that is expected to grow the Disney Cruise Line to 13 ships by 2031.

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The design of the Disney Believe centers on a motif of “promise and possibilities.” The vessel will feature characters and settings from several Disney films, including “Encanto,” “Frozen” and “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Other areas of the ship will be inspired by “Moana” and “The Little Mermaid.”

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As part of the Wish class, the Disney Believe follows a design strategy where a specific theme shapes the entire guest experience. This approach influences everything from live entertainment and venues to the interior decor. The Believe joins other Wish-class vessels including the Disney Wish, the adventure-themed Disney Treasure and the heroes and villains-themed Disney Destiny.

Disney Cruise Line is currently undergoing the largest expansion in its history. The Disney Adventure recently completed its maiden voyage from Singapore on March 10. The company plans to introduce an entirely new class of ships in 2029 to follow the Wish class.

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