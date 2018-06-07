0 These clear shoes have reached peak celebrity trend with Kim Kardashian, Rihanna on board

One shoe trends has clearly stood out from the rest this season: transparent shoes.

We're not talking about the jellies from your childhood — the plastic shoes of today are taking on more sophisticated styles from heels to mule to boots.

Though the resurge of see-through footwear started back in 2017, thanks in part to the Kanye West's Yeezy designs that were sported by trendsetter wife Kim Kardashian West, we're reaching peak trend as summer approaches.

Fashion labels bet on the style's popularity during the 2018 Spring/Summer runway shows in October. Kaia Gerber strutted in transparent, thigh-high boots at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show, and Bella Hadid modeled transparent heels during Oscar de la Renta's New York Fashion Week show around the same time.

So who is taking these see-through shoes to the streets?

We've rounded up the stars sporting the trend:

Kim Kardashian

The queen of clear shoes proves they can be worn from day to night. Kardashian West sported what appear to the be same pair of transparent, heeled mules by Yeezy on different occasions in early May.

Rihanna

Bad girl RiRi is also a fan of the trend. She sported a pair of strappy, clear heels with a little black dress (above) in May, and dressed down a pair of pointed plastic shoes with a denim-on-denim look earlier that month.

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra gave the trend the royal treatment, wearing them to the wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in May. Her Jimmy Choo x Off-White Victoria pair served major drama with bedazzled straps and a simple, pointed transparent toe.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner sported clear Yeezy Season 6 ankle-strap Lucite heels while attending a Tiffany & Co. event on May 3 in New York.

Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner snapped a pic of herself in see-through wedges, which appear to be from Yeezy Season 5, after attending a dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion on May 8 in New York.

Rita Ora

Ora opted for clear heels while enjoying a night out. She dressed the shoes up with a sparkly pink mini dress.

More: What is adaptive apparel? Everything you need to know about the inclusive clothing trend

More: These 'triple-waistband jeans' are the worst fashion trend of 2018