These Atlanta companies are among the most-liked in the country

There are a ton of companies to work for across the country, and some of the top ones to be employed by are right here in Atlanta, according to a new report.
The Harris Poll, a market research firm, recently released its annual list of corporations with the best reputations. To determine the rankings, its analysts surveyed 25,800 American adults to identify the companies most “visible” to the public. The analysts then selected the top 100 based on the participants’ perceptions of each brand's social responsibility; vision and leadership; financial performance; products and services; emotional appeal and workplace environment.
While Amazon, which is headquartered in Seattle, came in first place, a few Atlanta-based companies weren’t too far behind. Chick-fil-A was No. 4, UPS was No. 7, The Home Depot was No. 26 and The Coca-Cola Company was No. 27.
The fast food and package delivery chains were especially favorable. Chick-fil-A was among the top 10 in each of the six individual categories and UPS was among the top 10 in four of them.
Other notable companies with locations in Atlanta include Publix Super Markets (No. 8), Aldi (No. 10), Costco (No. 17), The Kroger Company (No. 18), Lowe’s (No. 22) and Whole Foods Market (No. 23).
Curious about how other brands fared? Take a look at the rest of the findings here.
