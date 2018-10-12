0 The best, most affordable suburbs for Atlanta millennials, according to Thrillist

You don’t have to live ITP (inside the Perimeter) to enjoy millennial living in Atlanta.

In fact, according to food, travel and entertainment media site Thrillist, metro Atlanta’s smaller towns offer low-cost living, a diverse palette for foodies and lots for folks looking for some culture or a vibrant nightlife.

In partnership with the National Association of Realtors, site analysts sought to highlight the five best suburbs in nine different cities — Atlanta being one of them — “perfect for young urbanites who may be looking to buy a home.”

“Once nicknamed Terminus, since the city acted as the ending point of a railroad stretching north to Tennessee, Atlanta has surely come a long way from its beginnings as a sleepy southern city,” Thrillist writer Nneka Okona wrote in the special Atlanta feature. “Today, its suburbs are bursting with character and offer a draw away from the hustle and bustle of the downtown areas. More greenery. More space to live. Lower cost of living. A chance to build true community.”

As metro Atlanta, which is currently experiencing the third-largest population gain in the country, continues to grow, millennials looking to put down roots may want to consider a move to Smyrna, a Cobb County city less than 30 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Atlanta.

The “Jonquil City” features 33 acres of parks and green space and a lively restaurant and bar scene and, as the moniker suggests, several blossoming jonquil flowers during the spring and summer months.

DeKalb County’s Avondale Estates/Scottsdale came in second on the list of nine suburbs for a variety of reasons, including its local eateries, the popular Your DeKalb Farmers Market and outdoor PATH trail.

The up-and-coming suburb of Brookhaven, another DeKalb city, also earned the honors. Home to sprawling parks like Blackburn Park and Murphey Candler Park, the neighborhood is the perfect place for nature lovers.

Gwinnett’s Duluth suburb, situated about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, came in fourth in Thrillist’s list. This neighborhood is best known for its tight-knit immigrant community and global eateries.

And last but definitely not least: Roswell. The North Fulton town oozes historic charm. With the Alive in Roswell street festival, the family-friendly Chattahoochee Nature Center, it’s a prime spot for young adults.

But these five neighborhoods aren’t the only Atlanta suburbs that have received some well-deserved recognition for being attractive options for millennials.

Niche.com recently ranked the metro’s suburbs using factors such as access to bars, restaurants, cost of living, crime, safety and more and lited DeKalb’s North Druid Hills the 10th best suburb for millennials in America. Others of note: Vinings, North Decatur, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Decatur and Peachtree Corners. Both Brookhaven and Smyrna also made Niche.com’s list.

The five best Atlanta suburbs for millennials, according to Thrillist:

Smyrna (Cobb County) Avondale Estates/Scottsdale (DeKalb County) Brookhaven (DeKalb County) Duluth (Gwinnett County) Roswell (North Fulton)

