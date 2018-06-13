0 The 100 best animated movies of all time

Animated movies are among the top-grossing Hollywood films today. Though many of these movies are primarily aimed at children, studios ensure that they are easily enjoyed by kids and adults alike. In recent years, movies such as “Frozen,” “Toy Story 3” and “Finding Nemo” have grossed more than $400 million at the domestic box office, becoming some of the most successful movies of all time.

And audiences show few signs of animation fatigue. In 2004, “The Incredibles” grossed about $328 million in inflation-adjusted dollars at the U.S. box office. A sequel to the film, “Incredibles 2,” is slated for a June 15 release, 14 years later, and is already on track to become the most successful animated movie ever in pre-sale tickets.

Of course, ticket sales do not always indicate the overall quality of a film. 24/7 Wall Street has determined the best animated movies of all time — both foreign and domestic — by using online audience and critic ratings.

Pixar is one of the modern animation pioneers, promoting computer-based animation. Several movies produced using this technique are among the highest-rated animated films — and they did exceedingly well at the box office, too. In addition to the titles listed above, highest-rated computer-based animation movies include “Inside Out,” which was produced by Pixar, and “Despicable Me 2,” which was not. These movies regularly gross hundreds of millions of dollars in the U.S. alone.

More: Why 'Incredibles 2' picks up right where it ended 14 years ago

Review: Fun-loving 'Incredibles 2' is worth the wait, but falls short of the original

Many of the best animated movies don’t do quite as well financially yet find great acclaim among audiences and critics. Examples include the recent “Paddington 2” and Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs.” Many of these films also come from overseas, especially Japan, which has a robust animation industry.

Of these international filmmakers, none is more popular than Hayao Miyazaki, co-founder of Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, who directed 11 of the best animated movies. Although Miyazaki’s films are generally made with Japanese casts and crews, a few movies have been dubbed in English using popular Western actors, including Kirsten Dunst, Matt Damon, and Cate Blanchett.

100. "Watership Down" (1978)

> Directed by: Martin Rosen

> Starring: John Hurt, Richard Briers, Ralph Richardson

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 86% of audiences

99. "The Adventures of Tintin" (2011)

> Directed by: Steven Spielberg

> Starring: Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig

> Domestic box office gross: $77.59 million

> Favorable reviews: 74% of audiences

98. "The Book of Life" (2014)

> Directed by: Jorge R. Gutiérrez

> Starring: Diego Luna, Zoe Saldana, Channing Tatum

> Domestic box office gross: $50.15 million

> Favorable reviews: 77% of audiences

97. "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" (2005)

> Directed by: Steve Box, Nick Park

> Starring: Peter Sallis, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes

> Domestic box office gross: $56.11 million

> Favorable reviews: 79% of audiences

96. "Sleeping Beauty" (1959)

> Directed by: Clyde Geronimi

> Starring: Mary Costa, Bill Shirley, Eleanor Audley

> Domestic box office gross: $51.60 million

> Favorable reviews: 80% of audiences

95. "Bilal: A New Breed of Hero" (2015)

> Directed by: Khurram H. Alavi, Ayman Jamal

> Starring:Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ian McShane, China Anne McClain

> Domestic box office gross: $0.49 million

> Favorable reviews: 85% of audiences

94. "Arthur Christmas" (2011)

> Directed by: Sarah Smith, Barry Cook

> Starring:James McAvoy, Jim Broadbent, Bill Nighy

> Domestic box office gross: $46.46 million

> Favorable reviews: 76% of audiences

93. "Frankenweenie" (2012)

> Directed by: Tim Burton

> Starring: Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short

> Domestic box office gross: $35.29 million

> Favorable reviews: 70% of audiences

92. "Winnie the Pooh" (2011)

> Directed by: Stephen J. Anderson, Don Hall

> Starring: Jim Cummings, Craig Ferguson, John Cleese

> Domestic box office gross: $26.69 million

> Favorable reviews: 80% of audiences

91. "Despicable Me 2" (2013)

> Directed by: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud

> Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Benjamin Bratt

> Domestic box office gross: $368.06 million

> Favorable reviews: 85% of audiences

90. "Perfect Blue" (1997)

> Directed by: Satoshi Kon

> Starring: Junko Iwao, Rica Matsumoto, Shinpachi Tsuji

> Domestic box office gross: $0.11 million

> Favorable reviews: 88% of audiences

89. "Yellow Submarine" (1968)

> Directed by: George Dunning

> Starring: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 84% of audiences

88. "From Up on Poppy Hill" (2011)

> Directed by: Gorô Miyazaki

> Starring:Sarah Bolger, Chris Noth, Anton Yelchin

> Domestic box office gross: $1.00 million

> Favorable reviews: 79% of audiences

87. "Despicable Me" (2010)

> Directed by: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud

> Starring: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand

> Domestic box office gross: $251.51 million

> Favorable reviews: 82% of audiences

86. "Rango" (2011)

> Directed by: Gore Verbinski

> Starring: Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Timothy Olyphant

> Domestic box office gross: $123.48 million

> Favorable reviews: 69% of audiences

85. "Kung Fu Panda" (2008)

> Directed by: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson

> Starring: Jack Black, Ian McShane, Angelina Jolie

> Domestic box office gross: $215.43 million

> Favorable reviews: 82% of audiences

84. "Tekkonkinkreet" (2006)

> Directed by: Michael Arias

> Starring: Kazunari Ninomiya, Yû Aoi, Yûsuke Iseya

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 88% of audiences

83. "The Little Mermaid" (1989)

> Directed by: Ron Clements, John Musker

> Starring: Jodi Benson, Samuel E. Wright, Rene Auberjonois

> Domestic box office gross: $111.54 million

> Favorable reviews: 88% of audiences

82. "The Castle of Cagliostro" (1979)

> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

> Starring: Yasuo Yamada, Eiko Masuyama, Kiyoshi Kobayashi

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 88% of audiences

81. "Coraline" (2009)

> Directed by: Henry Selick

> Starring:Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, John Hodgman

> Domestic box office gross: $75.29 million

> Favorable reviews: 73% of audiences

80. "The Lego Batman Movie" (2017)

> Directed by: Chris McKay

> Starring:Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson

> Domestic box office gross: $175.75 million

> Favorable reviews: 80% of audiences

79. "Summer Wars" (2009)

> Directed by: Mamoru Hosoda

> Starring: Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Nanami Sakuraba, Mitsuki Tanimura

> Domestic box office gross: $0.08 million

> Favorable reviews: 88% of audiences

78. "Paprika" (2006)

> Directed by: Satoshi Kon

> Starring: Megumi Hayashibara, Tôru Emori, Katsunosuke Hori

> Domestic box office gross: $0.88 million

> Favorable reviews: 87% of audiences

77. "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" (1988)

> Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

> Starring: Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Cassidy

> Domestic box office gross: $156.45 million

> Favorable reviews: 84% of audiences

76. "Ninja Scroll" (1993)

> Directed by: Yoshiaki Kawajiri

> Starring: Kôichi Yamadera, Emi Shinohara, Takeshi Aono

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 89% of audiences

75. "Fantastic Planet" (1973)

> Directed by: René Laloux

> Starring: Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Drake, Eric Baugin

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 87% of audiences

74. "The Iron Giant" (1999)

> Directed by: Brad Bird

> Starring: Eli Marienthal, Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Aniston

> Domestic box office gross: $23.16 million

> Favorable reviews: 90% of audiences

73. "Tokyo Godfathers" (2003)

> Directed by: Satoshi Kon, Shôgo Furuya

> Starring: Tôru Emori, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Aya Okamoto

> Domestic box office gross: $0.13 million

> Favorable reviews: 91% of audiences

72. "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" (1937)

> Directed by: William Cottrell, David Hand, Wilfred Jackson

> Starring: Adriana Caselotti, Harry Stockwell, Lucille La Verne

> Domestic box office gross: $184.93 million

> Favorable reviews: 78% of audiences

71. "Aladdin" (1992)

> Directed by: Ron Clements, John Musker

> Starring: Scott Weinger, Robin Williams, Linda Larkin

> Domestic box office gross: $217.35 million

> Favorable reviews: 92% of audiences

70. "Waking Life" (2001)

> Directed by: Richard Linklater

> Starring: Ethan Hawke, Trevor Jack Brooks, Lorelei Linklater

> Domestic box office gross: $2.89 million

> Favorable reviews: 87% of audiences

69. "Ponyo" (2008)

> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

> Starring: Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Liam Neeson

> Domestic box office gross: $15.09 million

> Favorable reviews: 83% of audiences

68. "A Monster Calls" (2016)

> Directed by: J.A. Bayona

> Starring: Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones

> Domestic box office gross: $3.73 million

> Favorable reviews: 81% of audiences

67. "Finding Dory" (2016)

> Directed by: Andrew Stanton, Angus MacLane

> Starring: Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Ed O'Neill

> Domestic box office gross: $486.30 million

> Favorable reviews: 84% of audiences

66. "Paddington" (2014)

> Directed by: Paul King

> Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters

> Domestic box office gross: $76.22 million

> Favorable reviews: 80% of audiences

65. "Pinocchio" (1940)

> Directed by: Norman Ferguson, T. Hee, Wilfred Jackson

> Starring: Dickie Jones, Christian Rub, Mel Blanc

> Domestic box office gross: $84.25 million

> Favorable reviews: 72% of audiences

64. "The Little Prince" (2015)

> Directed by: Mark Osborne

> Starring: Jeff Bridges, Mackenzie Foy, Rachel McAdams

> Domestic box office gross: $1.34 million

> Favorable reviews: 84% of audiences

63. "Toy Story 2" (1999)

> Directed by: John Lasseter, Ash Brannon, Lee Unkrich

> Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack

> Domestic box office gross: $245.85 million

> Favorable reviews: 86% of audiences

62. "The Illusionist" (2010)

> Directed by: Sylvain Chomet

> Starring: Jean-Claude Donda, Eilidh Rankin, Duncan MacNeil

> Domestic box office gross: $2.23 million

> Favorable reviews: 79% of audiences

61. "Wreck-It Ralph" (2012)

> Directed by: Rich Moore

> Starring: John C. Reilly, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch

> Domestic box office gross: $189.42 million

> Favorable reviews: 86% of audiences

60. "Loving Vincent" (2017)

> Directed by: Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman

> Starring: Douglas Booth, Jerome Flynn, Robert Gulaczyk

> Domestic box office gross: $6.74 million

> Favorable reviews: 86% of audiences

59. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)

> Directed by: Henry Selick

> Starring: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara

> Domestic box office gross: $75.08 million

> Favorable reviews: 91% of audiences

58. "Akira" (1988)

> Directed by: Katsuhiro Ôtomo

> Starring: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama

> Domestic box office gross: $0.55 million

> Favorable reviews: 90% of audiences

57. "The Secret of Kells" (2009)

> Directed by: Tomm Moore, Nora Twomey

> Starring: Evan McGuire, Brendan Gleeson, Mick Lally

> Domestic box office gross: $0.69 million

> Favorable reviews: 85% of audiences

56. "When Marnie Was There" (2014)

> Directed by: Hiromasa Yonebayashi

> Starring: Sara Takatsuki, Kasumi Arimura, Nanako Matsushima

> Domestic box office gross: $0.77 million

> Favorable reviews: 88% of audiences

55. "The Boy and the Beast" (2015)

> Directed by: Mamoru Hosoda

> Starring:John Swasey, Randy E. Aguebor, Felecia Angelle

> Domestic box office gross: $0.45 million

> Favorable reviews: 88% of audiences

54. "Big Hero 6" (2014)

> Directed by: Don Hall, Chris Williams

> Starring: Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Jamie Chung

> Domestic box office gross: $222.53 million

> Favorable reviews: 91% of audiences

53. "Monsters, Inc." (2001)

> Directed by: Pete Docter, David Silverman, Lee Unkrich

> Starring: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Mary Gibbs

> Domestic box office gross: $289.92 million

> Favorable reviews: 90% of audiences

52. "Tangled" (2010)

> Directed by: Nathan Greno, Byron Howard

> Starring: Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy

> Domestic box office gross: $200.82 million

> Favorable reviews: 87% of audiences

51. "The Secret World of Arrietty" (2010)

> Directed by: Hiromasa Yonebayashi

> Starring: Bridgit Mendler, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett

> Domestic box office gross: $19.20 million

> Favorable reviews: 85% of audiences

50. "The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh" (1977)

> Directed by: John Lounsbery, Wolfgang Reitherman

> Starring: Sebastian Cabot, Junius Matthews, Barbara Luddy

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 88% of audiences

49. "Kiki's Delivery Service" (1989)

> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

> Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Minami Takayama, Rei Sakuma

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 88% of audiences

48. "Frozen" (2013)

> Directed by: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

> Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff

> Domestic box office gross: $400.74 million

> Favorable reviews: 85% of audiences

47. "Shaun the Sheep Movie" (2015)

> Directed by: Mark Burton, Richard Starzak

> Starring: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Omid Djalili

> Domestic box office gross: $19.38 million

> Favorable reviews: 80% of audiences

46. "Castle in the Sky" (1986)

> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

> Starring: Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Cloris Leachman

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 91% of audiences

45. "Fantastic Mr. Fox" (2009)

> Directed by: Wes Anderson

> Starring: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray

> Domestic box office gross: $21.00 million

> Favorable reviews: 85% of audiences

44. "Whisper of the Heart" (1995)

> Directed by: Yoshifumi Kondô

> Starring: Yoko Honna, Issey Takahashi, Takashi Tachibana

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 90% of audiences

43. "Millennium Actress" (2001)

> Directed by: Satoshi Kon

> Starring: Miyoko Shôji, Shôzô Îzuka, Mami Koyama

> Domestic box office gross: $0.04 million

> Favorable reviews: 90% of audiences

42. "Anomalisa" (2015)

> Directed by: Duke Johnson, Charlie Kaufman

> Starring: David Thewlis, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tom Noonan

> Domestic box office gross: $3.76 million

> Favorable reviews: 70% of audiences

41. "Fantasia" (1940)

> Directed by: James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, Ford Beebe Jr.

> Starring: Leopold Stokowski, Deems Taylor, Corey Burton

> Domestic box office gross: $76.41 million

> Favorable reviews: 83% of audiences

40. "Ghost in the Shell" (1995)

> Directed by: Mamoru Oshii

> Starring: Atsuko Tanaka, Iemasa Kayumi, Akio Ôtsuka

> Domestic box office gross: $0.52 million

> Favorable reviews: 89% of audiences

39. "Finding Nemo" (2003)

> Directed by: Andrew Stanton, Lee Unkrich,

> Starring: Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould

> Domestic box office gross: $380.84 million

> Favorable reviews: 86% of audiences

38. "Howl's Moving Castle" (2004)

> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

> Starring: Chieko Baishô, Takuya Kimura, Tatsuya Gashûin

> Domestic box office gross: $4.71 million

> Favorable reviews: 93% of audiences

37. "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)

> Directed by: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

> Starring: Paige O'Hara, Robby Benson, Jesse Corti

> Domestic box office gross: $218.97 million

> Favorable reviews: 92% of audiences

36. "Moana" (2016)

> Directed by: Ron Clements, John Musker, Don Hall

> Starring: Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House

> Domestic box office gross: $248.76 million

> Favorable reviews: 89% of audiences

35. "Porco Rosso" (1992)

> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

> Starring: Shûichirô Moriyama, Tokiko Katô, Bunshi Katsura Vi

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 87% of audiences

34. "The Red Turtle" (2016)

> Directed by: Michael Dudok de Wit

> Starring: Emmanuel Garijo, Tom Hudson, Baptiste Goy

> Domestic box office gross: $0.92 million

> Favorable reviews: 80% of audiences

33. "How to Train Your Dragon 2" (2014)

> Directed by: Dean DeBlois

> Starring: Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler

> Domestic box office gross: $177.00 million

> Favorable reviews: 89% of audiences

32. "The Wind Rises" (2013)

> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

> Starring: Hideaki Anno, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Miori Takimoto

> Domestic box office gross: $5.21 million

> Favorable reviews: 84% of audiences

31. "The Triplets of Belleville" (2003)

> Directed by: Sylvain Chomet

> Starring: Michèle Caucheteux, Jean-Claude Donda, Michel Robin

> Domestic box office gross: $7.00 million

> Favorable reviews: 90% of audiences

30. "Ratatouille" (2007)

> Directed by: Brad Bird, Jan Pinkava

> Starring: Brad Garrett, Lou Romano, Patton Oswalt

> Domestic box office gross: $206.45 million

> Favorable reviews: 87% of audiences

29. "Only Yesterday" (1991)

> Directed by: Isao Takahata

> Starring: Miki Imai, Toshirô Yanagiba, Yoko Honna

> Domestic box office gross: $0.45 million

> Favorable reviews: 86% of audiences

28. "My Life as a Zucchini" (2016)

> Directed by: Claude Barras, Michael Sinterniklaas

> Starring: Gaspard Schlatter, Sixtine Murat, Paulin Jaccoud

> Domestic box office gross: $0.29 million

> Favorable reviews: 87% of audiences

27. "How to Train Your Dragon" (2010)

> Directed by: Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders

> Starring:Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

> Domestic box office gross: $217.58 million

> Favorable reviews: 91% of audiences

26. "A Silent Voice" (2016)

> Directed by: Naoko Yamada

> Starring: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yûki

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 91% of audiences

25. "Ernest & Celestine" (2012)

> Directed by: Stéphane Aubier, Vincent Patar, Benjamin Renner

> Starring: Forest Whitaker, Lambert Wilson, Pauline Brunner

> Domestic box office gross: $0.29 million

> Favorable reviews: 88% of audiences

24. "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind" (1984)

> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

> Starring: Sumi Shimamoto, Mahito Tsujimura, Hisako Hisako Kyôda

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 91% of audiences

23. "Up" (2009)

> Directed by: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson

> Starring: Edward Asner, Jordan Nagai, John Ratzenberger

> Domestic box office gross: $293.00 million

> Favorable reviews: 90% of audiences

22. "Waltz with Bashir" (2008)

> Directed by: Ari Folman

> Starring: Ari Folman, Ron Ben-Yishai, Ronny Dayag

> Domestic box office gross: $2.28 million

> Favorable reviews: 90% of audiences

21. "The Lego Movie" (2014)

> Directed by: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

> Starring: Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks

> Domestic box office gross: $257.76 million

> Favorable reviews: 87% of audiences

20. "Kubo and the Two Strings" (2016)

> Directed by: Travis Knight

> Starring: Charlize Theron, Art Parkinson, Matthew McConaughey

> Domestic box office gross: $48.02 million

> Favorable reviews: 86% of audiences

19. "The Lion King" (1994)

> Directed by: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

> Starring: Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones

> Domestic box office gross: $312.90 million

> Favorable reviews: 93% of audiences

18. "Princess Mononoke" (1997)

> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

> Starring: Yôji Matsuda, Yuriko Ishida, Yûko Tanaka

> Domestic box office gross: $2.38 million

> Favorable reviews: 94% of audiences

17. "Toy Story" (1995)

> Directed by: John Lasseter

> Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles

> Domestic box office gross: $191.80 million

> Favorable reviews: 92% of audiences

16. "Persepolis" (2007)

> Directed by: Vincent Paronnaud, Marjane Satrapi

> Starring: Chiara Mastroianni, Catherine Deneuve, Gena Rowlands

> Domestic box office gross: $4.44 million

> Favorable reviews: 92% of audiences

15. "Zootopia" (2016)

> Directed by: Byron Howard, Rich Moore, Jared Bush

> Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba

> Domestic box office gross: $341.27 million

> Favorable reviews: 92% of audiences

14. "Mary and Max" (2009)

> Directed by: Adam Elliot

> Starring: Toni Collette, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Eric Bana

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 92% of audiences

13. "Isle of Dogs" (2018)

> Directed by: Wes Anderson

> Starring: Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton

> Domestic box office gross: $31.41 million

> Favorable reviews: 89% of audiences

12. "The Tale of the Princess Kaguya" (2013)

> Directed by: Isao Takahata

> Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, James Caan, Mary Steenburgen

> Domestic box office gross: $1.51 million

> Favorable reviews: 90% of audiences

11. "Wolf Children" (2012)

> Directed by: Mamoru Hosoda

> Starring:Aoi Miyazaki, Takao Ohsawa, Haru Kuroki

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 92% of audiences

10. "Song of the Sea" (2014)

> Directed by: Tomm Moore

> Starring: David Rawle, Brendan Gleeson, Lisa Hannigan

> Domestic box office gross: $0.86 million

> Favorable reviews: 92% of audiences

9. "My Neighbor Totoro" (1988)

> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki

> Starring: Hitoshi Takagi, Noriko Hidaka, Chika Sakamoto

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 94% of audiences

8. "Paddington 2" (2017)

> Directed by: Paul King

> Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville

> Domestic box office gross: $40.44 million

> Favorable reviews: 88% of audiences

7. "Your Name" (2016)

> Directed by: Makoto Shinkai

> Starring: Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryô Narita

> Domestic box office gross: $5.02 million

> Favorable reviews: 94% of audiences

6. "WALL-E" (2008)

> Directed by: Andrew Stanton

> Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin

> Domestic box office gross: $223.81 million

> Favorable reviews: 89% of audiences

5. "Coco" (2017)

> Directed by: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina,

> Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt

> Domestic box office gross: $209.73 million

> Favorable reviews: 94% of audiences

4. "Spirited Away" (2001)

> Directed by: Hayao Miyazaki, Kirk Wise

> Starring: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Miyu Irino

> Domestic box office gross: $10.06 million

> Favorable reviews: 96% of audiences

3. "Toy Story 3" (2010)

> Directed by: Lee Unkrich

> Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack

> Domestic box office gross: $415.00 million

> Favorable reviews: 89% of audiences

2. "Inside Out" (2015)

> Directed by: Pete Docter, Ronnie Del Carmen

> Starring: Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Lewis Black

> Domestic box office gross: $356.46 million

> Favorable reviews: 89% of audiences

1. "Grave of the Fireflies" (1988)

> Directed by: Isao Takahata

> Starring: Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Akemi Yamaguchi

> Domestic box office gross: N/A

> Favorable reviews: 95% of audiences

Methodology:

To determine the best animated films of all time, 24/7 Wall Street created an index based on each film’s Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and the IMDb average user rating. To be considered, each film needed to have at least 10,000 total user votes between IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as 10 approved Tomatometer critic reviews.

We averaged the user ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, weighted by the number of votes for each. The combined user rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating. Domestic box office data comes from online box-office reporting service Box Office Mojo and is not adjusted for inflation. However, box office numbers cited in the introduction were adjusted for inflation using the personal consumption expenditure price index (PCEPI) annual averages from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.