0 Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah laugh about Trump's feud with the Eagles

Late-night hosts were bemused by President Trump's messy falling-out with the Philadelphia Eagles, in which he disinvited the team from making the customary post-Super Bowl victory visit to the White House. (Instead, the president rebranded the event as "Celebrate America.")

At the top of Tuesday night's Late Show episode, Stephen Colbert argued that the players weren't actually anti-flag or anti-military, despite what the president said.

"Here's the thing: no Eagles players took a knee or stayed in the locker room during the anthem last season," Colbert pointed out. "So Donald Trump is blaming a group of black guys for something they didn't do. They'll have to rename the Eagles the 'Central Park 53.'

But Fox News never lets the truth get in the way of a good story, so they ran a segment last night on the disinvitation (sic), alongside images of the players taking a knee," he continued. "Eagles tight end Zach Ertz pointed out on Twitter that was actually footage of him 'praying before games with his teammates well before the anthem.' Come on, look, look. It's an honest mistake: Fox News also thought this picture was Jesus calling a touchdown!"

Trevor Noah's reaction?

“Huh, that’s weird. Trump is canceling events if a lot of people aren’t showing up? That must be a new policy," the Daily Show host observed, alluding to his inauguration-crowd dramas.

“Can we just acknowledge how weird it is that under Trump, no one wants to visit the White House anymore?" he added. "The Golden State Warriors wouldn’t go last year, the Eagles won’t go this year. In fact, the Cleveland Browns released a statement saying the only reason they’ve never won the Super Bowl is because they don’t want to meet Trump. Yeah, apparently they’re not losing, they’re resisting.”