Six things you didn't know about Kate Spade

Fashion designer Kate Spade died in an apparent suicide Tuesday, police reported. The 55-year-old designer and businesswoman was famously known for her colorful-yet-classic style of high-end women's handbags and other accessories marked with a sleek black spade and a classic label in thin lowercase font.
- Kate Spade, legally named Katherine Noel Brosnahan, started her fashion company with business partner and then-boyfriend and future husband, Andy Spade. With Kate's first name and Andy's last name the brand "Kate Spade" was born. The two launched the company in 1993.
- After becoming a retail giant, the couple sold a portion of the business to Neiman Marcus Group in 1999 and then sold the rest in 2006. Neiman Marcus Group then sold the business to Liz Claiborne fashion company for $125 million. Kate told CNBC in 2016 the motive to sell the business was to focus on their family.
- In 2016, Kate Spade changed her name to Kate Valentine to accompany her new brand "Frances Valentine," named after her daughter.
- Spade graduated from Arizona State University in 1985 with a journalism degree. In college, she belonged to Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, according to retail journal Brandingmag.
- Spade received several awards throughout her life, including "Best Accessory Designer of the Year" in 1998 and "Most Creative People in Business" in 2017.
- Andy Spade is the brother of actor and comedian David Spade. The couple have a 13-year-old daughter name Frances Beatrix Spade.
