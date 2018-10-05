0 One year after Weinstein: A timeline of powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

Friday, Oct. 5 marks exactly one year since the New York Times published the groundbreaking exposés from multiple women alleging Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had raped or sexually harassed them. Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have come forward since.

Also on Friday: the procedural vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s U.S. Supreme Court nomination, which may lead to a confirmation vote later this weekend. Kavanaugh is accused of molesting California professor and research psychologist Christine Blasey Ford in a locked room at a 1982 high school gathering.

Last week, Ford detailed her sexual assault allegation against the nominee in a televised Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that drew millions of viewers. Kavanaugh has unequivocally denied the allegations, but the hearing resulted in an FBI investigation.

Weinstein and Kavanaugh are just two of the many high-profile men in media, politics and beyond to have faced allegations ranging from inappropriate behavior to forced sexual misconduct to rape.

Some — but not all — have been ousted from their companies, arrested or resigned from their positions amid the allegations.

A timeline of publicly reported sexual misconduct scandals against high-profile men since Harvey Weinstein:

Note: This list will be updated periodically. Included is the accusation, response and aftermath for each individual named. This is not an exhaustive list of accusations.

Sept. 16

Brett Kavanaugh — Judge, U.S. Supreme Court nominee

Accusation: During the summer of 2018, professor and psychologist Christine Blasey Ford wrote a confidential letter to a senior Democratic lawmaker alleging that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when they were high school students in Maryland. Ford said that he and a friend, both of whom were visibly drunk, locked her in a bedroom. While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to the bed and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. Her first public account was published in the Washington Post on Sept. 16. After Ford, two other women — Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick — have publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault or misconduct.

Response: Judge Kavanaugh has denied the claims. Last Thursday, he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the allegations.

Aftermath: The accusations led to a televised hearing, followed by an extended FBI investigation requested by Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, which delayed the confirmation timetable. Flake, who is retiring from the Senate, initially said he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh — until he was cornered by two women in an elevator, one of whom tearfully and angrily detailed her own account of sexual assault. “You’re telling all women that they don’t matter,” she said. The White House on Thursday said the FBI had completed the investigation and an initial Senate vote will occur on Friday, followed by the final vote this weekend, according to the New York Times.

Aug. 27

Gerard Depardieu — French actor

Accusation: An unnamed 22-year-old French actress accused Depardieu of raping her at his Paris mansion on two different occasions in August. The actress, who was studying at a school where Depardieu was teaching, formally reported the claims to police, Variety reported.

Response: According to Depardieu’s lawyer, Hervé Temime, he was “shaken” by the allegations. “I am absolutely convinced his innocence will be established,” Temime told France Info radio.

Aftermath: A preliminary investigation was launched at the end of August. No significant updates since, though he was recently spotted in North Korea ahead of the regime’s 70th anniversary in September.

June 14

Chris Hardwick — Actor, comedian, TV host

Accusation: Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra penned an essay describing an allegedly abusive relationship with an unnamed boyfriend, who many interpreted as Hardwick. She said she dealt with “long-term” abuse and sexual assault.

Response: In a statement to Deadline, Hardwick said he was “blindsided” by the essay and denied the allegations. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe's post,” he said. “Our three year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

Aftermath: About one month after AMC’s investigation into the allegations, the company announced that Hardwick would return as host of AMC’s “Talking Dead.” “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step,” AMC said in a statement. He will also be returning to NBC to be a guest judge on “America’s Got Talent” and was reinstated to his website Nerdist, which had wiped him from the site amid the allegations.

May 23

Morgan Freeman — Actor

Accusation: CNN reported in May that eight women came forward with allegations of harassment against Freeman. Two said he “subjected them to unwanted touching.” Another woman who worked as a production assistant for the 2015 film “Going in Style” said he tried to life her skirt up multiple times, asking whether she was wearing underwear.

Response: "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would willingly offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy," Freeman said in the statement. "I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected -- that was never my intent."

Aftermath: Freeman’s NatGeo docuseries “The Story of God” will resume production on its third season after the network put the show on hold amid investigations into the allegations. Statement from NatGeo to Entertainment Weekly: “When we learned of recent allegations surrounding Mr. Freeman completely unrelated to our work with him, as a precaution we paused production on our new season in order to complete a thorough investigation led by our parent company Fox, executed through an independent investigator. The results of this investigation revealed no incidents of concern during any of our work with Mr. Freeman.”

May 7

Eric Schneiderman — New York Attorney General

Accusation: Four women accused Schneiderman of sexual misconduct and physical abuse. The report was published in the New Yorker.

Response: In a statement, Schneiderman said, “In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”

Aftermath: Three hours after the publication of the story, Schneiderman resigned from his position. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time,” he said in a statement. “I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

May 4

Junot Diaz — Author, MIT creative writing professor

Accusation: Writer Zinzi Clemmons accounted a forced kiss with Diaz on Twitter when she was a 26-year-old graduate student at MIT. Other women have spoken out about misogynistic and verbally abusive behavior, according to Vox. A month before writer Clemmons’ tweet, Diaz published an acclaimed essay in the New Yorker that detailed the childhood abuse that shaped him.

Response: “I take responsibility for my past. That is the reason I made the decision to tell the truth of my rape and its damaging aftermath,” Diaz said in a statement through his agent to the New York Times. “This conversation is important and must continue. I am listening to and learning from women’s stories in this essential and overdue cultural movement. We must continue to teach all men about consent and boundaries.”

Aftermath: Diaz resigned as chair of the Pulitzer Prize Board, the Cambridge Public Library canceled its annual Summer Reading Kick-Off featuring Diaz and MIT, where he teachers, launched an investigation. In June, MIT concluded that they found no evidence of misconduct, according to the New York Times. “To date, M.I.T. has not found or received information that would lead us to take any action to restrict Professor Díaz in his role as an M.I.T. faculty member, and we expect him to teach next academic year,” the university said in a statement.

April 4

Nicholas Nixon — Former photographer, professor at Massachusetts College of Art and Design

Accusation: According to the Boston Globe, more than a dozen former students reported inappropriate conduct, emails and said Nixon asked them to pose nude.

Response: “I encourage students to accept and use their sexuality [as] part of their putting the best they have into their work,” Nixon said in an e-mail to a former Boston Globe reporter in late February. “I have never hit on, touched or done anything personal.” In a later statement to the Globe, Nixon said, “I realize that I should have censored myself more. To those students, I offer my profound apology.”

Aftermath: Nixon abruptly retired from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior, the school announced on March 22.

March 29

John Kricfalusi — Creator of “The Ren & Stimpy Show”

Accusation: According to a report from BuzzFeed News and subsequent interviews with The New York Times, two women have accused Kricfalusi of sexual misconduct with teenagers in the 1990s. One of the women, Robyn Byrd, said he first wrote to her when she was 14 and then touched her genitals through her pajamas at age 16. Kricfalusi is about 15 years older than Byrd.

Response: He admitted to having a 16-year-old girlfriend in the 1990s. A statement from Kricfalusi’s lawyer Daniel Perlman to BuzzFeed News: “The 1990s were a time of mental and emotional fragility for Mr. Kricfalusi, especially after losing ‘Ren & Stimpy,’ his most prized creation. For a brief time, 25 years ago, he had a 16-year-old girlfriend. Over the years John struggled with what were eventually diagnosed mental illnesses in 2008. To that point, for nearly three decades he had relied primarily on alcohol to self-medicate. Since that time he has worked feverishly on his mental health issues, and has been successful in stabilizing his life over the last decade. This achievement has allowed John the opportunity to grow and mature in ways he’d never had a chance at before.” Kricfalusi also penned this controversial 11-page letter posted on his Facebook page.

Aftermath: Both Cartoon Network and Adult Swim said they would not work with Kricfalusi in the future. Nickelodeon also removed Kricfalusi’s portrait from the studio.

March 5

Sherman Alexie — Native American author

Accusation: Ten women spoke to NPR about inappropriate comments to unwanted sexual advances and consensual sexual relations. One writer, Erika Wurth, said Alexie tried to kiss her and told her to come to his room, which she did. She told him she was inexperienced and a virgin, but she believes that he only stopped touching her when he realized he’d have to rape her to continue.

Response: Alexie issued a public apology, but denied the accusations made by writer Litsa Dremousis, whose tweets prompted the women to come forward. “Over the years, I have done things that have harmed other people, including those I love most deeply. To those whom I have hurt, I genuinely apologize.” Read the full statement here.

Aftermath: According to NPR, the Institute of American Indian Arts changed the name of its Sherman Alexie Scholarship to the M.F.A. Alumni Scholarship.

Feb. 28

Jeff Franklin — Former “Fuller House” showrunner

Accusation: According to Variety, multiple staffers on the set of “Fuller House” accused Franklin of being verbally abusive and making sexually charged comments. A source also said he also had a habit of giving women he dated parts in the series.

Response: No public response to the allegations. But Franklin did speak out about being “heartbroken to be leaving” the show.

Aftermath: Franklin was out as showrunner of Netflix’s “Fuller House” and Warner Bros. TV declined to renew its overall deal.

Feb. 22

Philip Berk — Former president of Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Accusation: In 2003, actor Brendan Fraser alleged Berk sexually assaulted him. “His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around,” he said about an incident following a Hollywood Foreign Press Association luncheon. The actor recalled feeling afraid, like a little kid and that he was on the verge of tears. He believes the HFPA blacklisted him in retaliation. Fraser detailed the account in his memoir and in a candid interview for GQ.

Response: “Mr. Fraser's version is a total fabrication,” Berk said in an e-mail to GQ. He denies HFPA retaliation. “My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual ‘If I’ve done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was it was not intended and I apologize.’”

Aftermath: The HFPA launched an investigation and found “the exchange was not an intended sexual advance,” but a joke. They added that “the HFPA understands today—as it did 15 years ago—that what Mr. Fraser experienced was inappropriate,” Deadline reported.

Feb. 21

Daniel Handler — Author known as Lemony Snicket

Accusation: Handler has been accused by a number of women working in children’s literature of inappropriate sexual comments, according to the Pacific Standard. The accusations came under the spotlight after Handler signed a pledge launched by author Gwenda Bond stating that authors that don’t adopt and enforce harassment policies can’t attend conferences. Other authors commented on the pledge with their inappropriate accounts with Handler.

Response: “It has never been my wish to insult any of my professional colleagues,” he wrote in response to the accusations on the pledge.“My whole life my sense of humor has not been for everyone, and my books continue to be regarded, by a segment of the population, as inappropriate … I take seriously the responsibilities of my visibility, and have always thought that treating all of my colleagues the same was the best way to dispel the unease that can come from a competitive or self-conscious environment … I am listening and willing to listen; I am learning and willing to learn.”

Aftermath: In March, Wesleyan University, where he was scheduled to give a commencement speech, announced he had stepped down from the position amid student protests. Anita Hill replaced him.

Feb. 16

Patrick Demarchelier — Photographer

Accusation: The Boston Globe published a report featuring several staffers accusing photographers of sexual exploitation and abuse, including Demarchelier. At least 25 photographers, agents, stylists, casting directors and other industry professionals came forward about Demarchelier. Several women reported unwanted sexual advances, including groping breasts, thrusting hands onto models’ genitals and other vulgar propositions. According to the Globe, one teenage model said Demarchelier allegedly asked her if he could lick her genitals.

Response: “People lie and they tell stories,” Demarchelier said in a statement to the Globe. “It’s ridiculous.” He added that he has “never, never, never” touched a model inappropriately and called the accusations “pure lying” by models who “get frustrated if they don’t work.”

Aftermath: Conde Nast, a media conglomerate that includes Vogue, Glamour, and GQ, stopped working for now with Demarchelier.

Greg Kadel — Photographer

Accusation: The Boston Globe published a report featuring several models accusing photographers of sexual exploitation and abuse, including Kadel. One of the five models the Globe spoke to about Kadel was still in high school when she recalled the first incident. She was at a fashion party her agent took her to where adults gave her cocaine and alcohol. Kadel was asked to take her home, but allegedly took her to a hotel room, pushed her against the wall and had sex with her. The model told her agent, who said not to tell anyone and that what happened may help her career. Kadel helped her land gigs with Victoria’s Secret and continued harassment until she refused, ending her career with the company. Kadel also took topless photographs of her as a minor.

Response: “Greg has never done that. He’s dated some girls and that’s happened. It’s all consensual between adults. He’s never used his power in any way that is unbecoming,” Ernesto Qualizza, an agent for Kadel, said. Kadel believes the encounters reported by the Globe were consensual or misinterpreted.

Aftermath: Conde Nast, a media conglomerate that includes Vogue, Glamour, and GQ, stopped working for now with Kadel. Following an investigation, Victoria’s Secret said it suspended its relationship with him.

Andre Passos — Photographer

Accusation: The Boston Globe published a report featuring several models accusing photographers of sexual exploitation and abuse, including Passos. Former model Dasha Alexander said that when she was 15, Passos inserted his fingers into her vagina while taking her photo 20 years ago. He told her it would give the photos “more emotion.”

Response: He denied any allegations and said he went to court for this and was not guilty. The Globe could not locate any court records. Passos texted the statement to the Globe from Brazil. “I have already suffered enough consequences out of this absurd story. … I was a victim as well as the model was a victim of her parents and agency to send her out in the world in such a tender age in the hands of an evil industry,” he said. “An industry that never knew how [to] educate [these] girls, that only looked at profit and fame no matter what.”

Aftermath: Nothing of note as of Oct. 5.

Seth Sabal — Photographer

Accusation: The Boston Globe published a report featuring several models accusing photographers of sexual exploitation and abuse, including Sabal. Three models accused Sabal of sexual harassment. One of the women said at age 16, she was given alcohol and asked to take off her underwear as Sabal allegedly took photos up her skirt.

Response: “He can unequivocally say that he never has taken any nude photos of an underage model, he never sexually harassed anyone and never forced anyone to do something they weren’t comfortable with. If anyone who felt uncomfortable with any requests that have been made, he does apologize. He never coerced, forced or in any way intimidated anyone to do anything against their will,” Sabal’s attorney Carlos Carvajal said.

Aftermath: Sabal, who is semi-retired, hasn’t lost any jobs as a result of the Boston Globe report, according to his attorney.

David Bellemere — Photographer

Accusation: The Boston Globe published a report featuring several models accusing photographers of sexual exploitation and abuse, including Bellemere. Women said the renowned photographer forcibly stuck his tongue down their mouths

Response: “I’ve never been taking advantage [of models],” he said in a statement to the Boston Globe. “This is not true. I’ve never done anything like this in my life.”

Aftermath: Multiple companies, including Victoria’s Secret and Lord & Taylor, haven’t hired Bellemere in recent years as models came out with complaints.

Feb. 2

Vincent Cirrincione — Talent manager

Accusation: The Hollywood talent manager who helped Halle Berry and Taraji Henson rise to fame was accused by nine minority women of sexual harassment. One stage actress, Tamika Lamison, told the Washington Post that in June 1996, Cirrincione said he would take her on as a client if he could have sex with her whenever he wanted.

Response: Cirrincione denied allegations of trading sexual favors for representation but said he did pursue sexual relationships with the actresses. "I have had affairs while in committed relationships, ones I am now ashamed to say are coming to light and shading my past and my reputation. I can say without a doubt that I have never used favors, sexual or otherwise, as a reason for managing anyone. I want to make it clear that not one of those relationships were anything but consensual,” he said.

Aftermath: Cirrincione shut down his company, Vincent Cirrincione Associates, following the Washington Post report. “It is with incredibly great sadness that at this time, I believe it’s in the best interests of all my actors and actresses that I represent to close my management company,” Cirrincione said a statement to Deadline. “This business is hard enough and I don’t want to distract in any way from their careers or opportunities in the entertainment field. I wish all the people I represent the very best in all their future endeavors.”

Feb. 1

Paul Marciano — GUESS co-founder

Accusation: In a series of tweets, model Kate Upton accused Marciano of sexually and emotionally harassing women. According to Business of Fashion, Marciano has previously been accused of sexual misconduct by two other women.

Response: Marciano denied all the allegations.

Aftermath: The Guess, Inc. board of directors has not been able to determine that the accusations have merit following an investigation, according to a company statement.

Jan. 27

Scott Baio — Actor

Accusation: In an interview with Megyn Kelly, actress Nicole Eggert accused her former co-star Scott Baio of molesting her when she was a minor on the set of “Charles in Charge.” She was 14 years old when the sexual abuse started, she said. Eggert said the two first had sexual intercourse when she was 17. Baio is more than 11 years older than her.

Response: Baio has denied the allegations and defended himself on Facebook Live shortly after. He said the allegations were “lies” and says Eggert “seduced” him. “If you have a real claim, you go to the real people, not social media, where people like me get beat up,” Baio said in his Facebook Live video.

Aftermath: Other castmates, Alexander Polinsky and Adam Carl, recalled Baio’s inappropriate behavior on set and came to Eggert’s defense. She and her attorney said they are exploring all legal options.

Jan. 26

Steve Wynn — Casino mogul

Accusation: The graphic accusations against Wynn were first reported by the Wall Street Journal and detailed sexual misconduct such as harassment, coercion, indecent exposure and an alleged sexual assault. Allegations were made by salon and spa employees at Wynn’s luxury resort in Las Vegas. Additional allegations by women in Las Vegas and Chicago were published in February by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Response: Wynn denied the allegations, and called the idea that he ever assaulted any woman “preposterous.” More: “We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation."

Aftermath: On Jan. 27, Wynn resigned as finance chair of the Republican National Committee and a few days later, the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Gaming Commission launched investigations into his conduct. Wynn eventually left his role as CEO of Wynn Resorts and is no longer allowed to use the salon and spa.

Jan. 25

David Copperfield — Magician

Accusation: According to The Wrap, model Brittney Lewis said that whens he was 17 years old, Copperfield drugged and assaulted her in 1988 after a modeling contest he judged.

Response: Copperfield denied the allegations and said his life has been turned “upside down” by false allegations of assault in the past. “While I weather another storm, I want the [#MeToo] movement to continue to flourish. Always listen, and consider everything carefully, but please for everyone’s sake don’t rush to judgment,” he said in a statement.

Aftermath: Lewis said she has no plans to pursue a criminal or civil suit against Copperfield, but even if she wanted to the statute of limitations would prevent her, according to The Wrap.

Jan. 18

Michael Douglas — Actor

Accusation: Journalist and author Susan Braudy told the Hollywood Reporter that in the late ‘80s, while she ran the New York office of Stonebridge Productions, Douglas masturbated in her presence during a one-on-one script meeting in his apartment. He is also accused of sexually charged dialogue.

Response: "That was completely untrue," Douglas told Deadline and Hollywood Reporter about Braudy's claims that he masturbated in front of her before firing her in retaliation. "I'd confess to anything I thought I was responsible for," he says. "And it was most certainly not masturbating in front of this woman. This reeks." He did, however, acknowledge inappropriate discussions. "Maybe she is disgruntled her career didn't go the way she hoped and she is holding this grudge," he said.

Aftermath: Nothing of note as of Oct. 5.

Jan. 16

Seal — Singer

Accusation: Actress Tracey Birdsall accused Seal of sexual battery and groping shortly after the singer encouraged women to come forward about their stories of sexual misconduct. According to TMZ, Birdsall said in November 2016, Seal lunged at her and tried to kiss her while the two were in his kitchen. She said he then belittled her for the tank top she was wearing and began groping her breasts.

Response: A representative from Seal’s team said, "Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations."

Aftermath: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that it launched an investigation into sexual battery allegations against Seal, but the investigation was dropped in February. According to USA Today, the L.A. County district attorney’s office decided not to file criminal charges.

Jan. 13

Aziz Ansari — Actor, comedian

Accusation: An anonymous woman tells her account of a sexual encounter with Ansari to Babe.net, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Response: Ansari released a statement on January 14 in which he said they “engag[ed] in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual,” but when he “heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned.”

Aftermath: Nothing of note as of Oct. 5, though the account led to multiple conversations about affirmative consent and the controversy around it.

Mario Testino — Photographer

Accusation: In the same publication as the accusations against Weber, the New York Times reported 13 assistants and models accused Testino of unwanted advances and coercion during photo shoots and other private sessions.

Response: Lawyers representing Testino challenged the character and credibility of people who complained of harassment. His attorney told the Associated Press, “We are not providing any further comment at this time.”

Aftermath: According to Hollywood Reporter, Conde Nast, which publishes “Vogue” and other top magazines, said it would stop working with Weber and Testino for now.

Bruce Weber — Photographer

Accusation: Fifteen current and former male models told the New York Times their experiences with Weber reflected a pattern of “unnecessary nudity and coercive sexual behavior, often during photo shoots.” “I remember him putting his fingers in my mouth, and him grabbing my privates,” model Robyn Sinclair told the Times. “We never had sex or anything, but a lot of things happened. A lot of touching. A lot of molestation.”

Response: “I’m completely shocked and saddened by the outrageous claims being made against me, which I absolutely deny,” Weber said in a statement from his lawyer.

Aftermath: According to Hollywood Reporter, Conde Nast, which publishes “Vogue” and other top magazines, said it would stop working with Weber and Testino for now.

Jan. 11

James Franco — Actor

Accusation: Accused by five women of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior. The Los Angeles Times reported four of the women were his students at a school he founded, Studio 4. The fifth said he was her mentor. One of the former students, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, told The Times that during a nude orgy scene she filmed with Franco and other women, he removed protective plastic guards covering the actresses’ vaginas while performing oral sex on them.

Response: In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Franco said: “Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done. I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way. If I have done something wrong, I will fix it — I have to.”

Aftermath: After the women came forward, Franco was snubbed for an Oscar nomination and removed from the “Vanity Fair” Hollywood issue cover.

Jan. 9

Stan Lee — Former editor-in-chief, publisher, chairman of Marvel Comics

Accusation: Several allegations of sexual assault and harassment by nurses caring for him at his home in Hollywood Hills. According to the Daily Mail, 95-year-old Lee allegedly groped and harassed the nurses and is said to have asked for oral sex in the shower. Months later, in April, a Chicago massage therapist said Lee fondled himself and inappropriately grabbed her during arranged massages in 2017.

Response: Lee denied all allegations. His lawyer told DailyMail.com that Lee fully intends to clear his “stellar good name.” In response to the April Chicago masseuse allegations, Jonathan Freund, an attorney for Lee told the Chicago Tribune, “He is a high-profile public figure and I think it’s a shakedown. The guy is 95, I don’t think he would do that.”

Aftermath: The nursing company employing the nurses is in a legal dispute with Lee. As for the lawsuit from the masseuse, Lee’s attorney said he was not aware of a criminal investigation and said the allegations might be part of "a shakedown."

Jan. 5

Paul Haggis — Oscar-winning director and screenwriter

Accusation: A civil lawsuit charged Haggis with raping a publicist and prompted three more women to come forward with sexual misconduct accusations, including another forced sex act. The accounts were reported by the Associated Press.

Response: Haggis has vehemently denied the accusations and said the original accuser and her lawyer had demanded a $9 million payment to avoid legal action, which he characterized as extortion. Haggis’ lawyer Christine Lepera added that her client is also questioning whether the accusations are driven by Scientologists that Haggis claims have attacked him for years with false accusations. The AP noted that each of the women interviewed denied any connection to the organization.

Aftermath: Nothing of note as of Oct. 5.

Ben Vereen — Tony Award-winning actor

Accusation: According to a report from the New York Daily News, Vereen is accused of sexual misconduct by two actresses during his production of “Hair.” Women said he invited female cast members to his home and provoked them into performing sex acts. The actor is also accused of inappropriate conduct and talk during rehearsals in which cast members stripped naked.

Response: “I would like to apologize directly to the female cast members of the musical ‘Hair’ for my inappropriate conduct when I directed the production in 2015,” Vereen said in a statement. “While it was my intention to create an environment that replicated the themes of that musical during the rehearsal process, I have since come to understand that it is my conduct, not my intentions, which are relevant here. So I am not going to make any excuses because the only thing that matters here is acknowledging and apologizing for the effects of my conduct on the lives of these women. Going forward, my having come to terms with my past conduct will inform all my future interactions not only with women, but with all individuals. I hope these women will find it in their hearts to accept my sincere apology and forgive me.”

Aftermath: Venice Theatre leadership addressed the allegations in a separate statement. “We have learned recently that during our 2015 production of ‘Hair,’ more than one female cast member was asked to join Mr. Vereen at his residence. Some of those visits resulted in compromising situations for at least two of the actresses.” The theater said it was also working to strength its policies and procedures regarding sexual harassment. According to the New York Times, touring production group Broadway San Diego cut ties to Vereen, whose name was on an awards program rewarding outstanding local high school performers, shortly after the report was publicized.

Jan. 2

Dan Harmon — Creator of “Community” and “Rick and Morty”

Accusation: Former “Community” writer Megan Ganz accused Harmon of sexually harassing her during her time working on the series.

Response: Following a Twitter dialogue between him and Ganz, Harmon issued a detailed apology on an episode of his podcast, “Harmontown.” He said: “I lied to myself the entire time about it. And I lost my job. I ruined my show. I betrayed the audience. I destroyed everything and I damaged her internal compass, he said. “And I moved on. I’ve never done it before and I will never do it again, but I certainly wouldn’t have been able to do it if I had any respect for women. On a fundamental level, I was thinking about them as different creatures. I was thinking about the ones that I liked as having some special role in my life and I did it all by not thinking about it.” Read the full apology at Time.com.

Aftermath: After reading Harmon’s lengthy apology, Ganz said responded on Twitter. "Dan Harmon, I forgive you,” she wrote.

2017

Dec. 18

Alex Kozinski — California federal court judge

Accusation: Accused of sexual harassment by 15 women, some of whom said he subjected them to unwanted sexual comments or physical contact, including kissing, hugging and groping, the Washington Post reported. The women included his own colleagues and others who met him at events. One woman, a clerk for a different judge at the time of the comment, said Kozinski suggested to colleagues that she exercise naked.

Response: Kozinski partially apologized but also framed some of the accusations as a misunderstanding. In a statement released by his attorney, Kozinski said: "I've always had a broad sense of humor and a candid way of speaking to both male and female law clerks alike. In doing so, I may not have been mindful enough of the special challenges and pressures that women face in the workplace. It grieves me to learn that I caused any of my clerks to feel uncomfortable; this was never my intent. For that, I sincerely apologize.”

Aftermath: Following the accusations reported by the Post, the current chief judge began a misconduct inquiry into Kozinski. Kozinski abruptly retired following the inquiry. “I cannot be an effective judge and simultaneously fight this battle,” he said in the statement. “Nor would such a battle be good for my beloved federal judiciary. And so I am making the decision to retire, effective immediately.”

Dec. 15

Gene Simmons — Bassist for band KISS

Accusation: Accused of “unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances,” sexual battery, gender violence, battery and assault toward a radio and television broadcaster during a Nov. 1 interview at San Manuel Casino in Highland, California. The allegations were filed in a lawsuit.

Response: Simmons denied all allegations on social media. "Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media," he wrote. "For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way. I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering the allegations. And I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence."

Aftermath: Simmons settled the sexual battery lawsuit in July, according to court filings.

Dec. 13

Morgan Spurlock — Hollywood director

Accusation: Spurlock started the national conversation around his name by sharing a blog post on Dec. 13 in which he admitted to a history of sexual misconduct. He wrote about a rape accusation in college, a sexual harassment suit that was settled and how he cheated on all his romantic partners, including both of his wives.

Response: "I am part of the problem," he wrote. "As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realization of their past indiscretions, I don't sit by and wonder 'who will be next?' I wonder, 'when will they come for me?'"

Aftermath: YouTube Red, the company’s subscription service, canceled the release of Spurlock’s “Super Size Me 2.” He had stepped down from the production company behind the film, Warrior Poets. The company has also removed the film from the Sundance film festival and Spurlock has been cut from Stephanie Soechtig’s documentary, “The Devil We Know,” TechCrunch reported.

Dec. 11

Ryan Lizza — The New Yorker Magazine’s Washington correspondent

Accusation: Accused of engaging in what the New Yorker Magazine called “improper sexual conduct.” Here’s what a spokeswomen for the magazine said in a statement, according to the New York Times: “The New Yorker recently learned that Ryan Lizza engaged in what we believe was improper sexual conduct. We have reviewed the matter and, as a result, have severed ties with Lizza. Due to a request for privacy, we are not commenting further.”

Response: Lizza denied the allegations. “I am dismayed that The New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate,” he told the New York Times via email. “The New Yorker was unable to cite any company policy that was violated.”

Aftermath: Fired from the New Yorker. Lizza also worked as an on air political commentator for CNN, but CNN said in a statement that Lizza “will not appear on CNN while we look into this matter.”

President Donald Trump

Accusation: At least 13 women have accused Trump of sexual harassment and assault. Many of the accusations against him surfaced during the 2016 campaign after the release of a vulgar 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump talked about groping women. Following the wave of sexual harassment accusations in recent months, including allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, the president is back in the spotlight. In a news conference on “Megyn Kelly Today” on Dec. 11, three women shared accounts of being forcibly kissed, groped and fondled by Trump.

Response: Trump has denied all accusations. In a statement to NBC News on Dec. 11, the White House called the claims "false" and that "the American people voiced their judgment by delivering a decisive victory" to Trump last year.

Aftermath: No notable fallouts as of Oct. 5.

Mario Batali — TV star, renowned chef

Accusation: Multiple women anonymously alleged in a Eater New York story that Batali sexually harassed them. The publication said it spoke to dozens of people who worked with Batali. One woman said he “grabbed both of my breasts” and others said he asked about their sex lives and underwear.

Response: "I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted," Batali said in a statement. "That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family."

Aftermath: Batali said he is stepping down from his company, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, and from his daytime TV job on “The Chew” for an indefinite period. The Food Network has also suspended plans to revive Batali's famed show, "Molto Mario."

Dec. 6

Warren Moon — NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, co-founder and president of Sports 1 Marketing

Accusation: An assistant for his sports marketing firm, Wendy Haskell, accused him of making “unwanted and unsolicited” sexual advances as part of her role, according to a civil lawsuit. She alleged she was forced to sleep in the same bed with Moon on business trips while wearing lingerie and when she complained, Moon said “this was the way it was.” Haskell also claimed she was also drugged at one point and when she made complaints, she was demoted. (Associated Press)

Response: “Warren Moon has yet to be served with the lawsuit filed by Wendy Haskell, but he is aware of the claims contained in it,” Moon’s attorney, Daniel Fears, said in a statement Thursday, Dec. 7. “Mr. Moon denies the claims by Ms. Haskell. Mr. Moon contends these claims are meritless, and he has every intention to vigorously defend himself in court.”

Aftermath: Moon said he was taking a leave of absence from his current job as a member of the Seattle Seahawks’ game-day broadcasting team, according to NBC Sports. The case was settled out of court.

Dec. 1

Ruben Kihuen — U.S. House of Representatives (D-Nev.)

Accusation: Sexual harassment of a staffer during his campaign between December 2015 and April 2016. She said he propositioned her for dates and sex despite her repeated rejections. On two occasions, she said he touched her thighs without consent, BuzzFeed News reported.

Response: Kihuen’s congressional office released a statement to BuzzFeed News, which included an apology for the staffer, who he called “a valued member of my team.” Later, however, the office reached out and said he wanted to “make it clear that I don’t recall any of the circumstances.”

Aftermath: Despite pressure from Democrats and other officials, Kihuen refused to resign. He told ABC News on Dec. 5 that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s investigation found nothing. On Dec. 16, he announced he would not seek re-election in 2018, but may change his mind, according to the Washington Post.

Blake Farenthold — U.S. House of Representatives (R-Texas)

Accusation: Details emerged showing Farenthold used $84,000 in taxpayer funds to secretly settle a confidential sexual harassment case. The 2014 allegations came from former communications director Lauren Greene, who accused him of making explicit lewd comments and illegally firing her after she complained about the mistreatment. The uncovered settlement is part of an investigation of sexual harassment and discrimination in Congress.

Response: Farenthold denied the accusations in the lawsuit, which included a “strict confidentiality” agreement between the parties. In 2015, when it was settled and dismissed, he said he was “glad to put this behind me and move forward.” He issued a statement: “While I 100% support more transparency with respect to claims against members of Congress, I can neither confirm nor deny that settlement involved my office as the Congressional Accountability Act prohibits me from answering that question.”

Aftermath: Farenthold announced he would retire and not seek re-election in 2018. On April 6, he unexpectedly resigned from office and Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered that he pay the cost of the special election that took place following his leave.

Nov. 30

Russell Simmons — Entrepreneur, co-founder of Def Jam Recordings

Accusation: Simmons is accused of rape by three women; the accounts were published in the New York Times on Dec. 13. In a guest column for Hollywood Reporter in November, Jenny Lumet, daughter of director and screenwriter Sidney Lumet, accused Simmons of forced sex and harassment in 1991.

Response: Simmons, 60, said in a statement to the New York Times about the three rape accusations: “I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual.” In response to Lumet’s column, Simmons said: "I have been informed with great anguish of Jenny Lumet's recollection about our night together in 1991. I know Jenny and her family and have seen her several times over the years since the evening she described. While her memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real. While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and I sincerely and humbly apologize." Read the full statement.

Aftermath: Simmons has stepped down from his companies, including music label Def Jam Recordings, Rush Communications and his multiple fashion lines.

Nov. 29

Garrison Keillor — Creator and former host of “A Prairie Home Companion”

Accusation: Inappropriate behavior with a woman who worked with him during the production of “A Prairie Home Companion.” Minnesota Public Radio retained an outside law firm for an independent investigation of the allegations.

Response: In a statement to the Associated Press, Keillor said he was fired over “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.”

Aftermath: MPR terminated its contracts with Keillor. An Oct. 14 Vermont book festival also cancelled Keillor’s appearance amid public outcry. A thorough investigation found troubling behavior.

Matt Lauer — NBC “Today” show morning host

Accusation: NBC News specified few details, but noted a complaint from a colleague about Lauer’s inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. Variety.com reported later that day that multiple women accused Lauer of harassment, including exposing himself, giving a colleague an explicit sex toy and making inappropriate comments.

Response: Lauer issued a statement the following day, which former colleague Savannah Guthrie read aloud on the “Today” show. “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.” Read the full statement.

Aftermath: In its memo about Lauer’s misconduct, NBC News announced it had terminated his employment.

Nov. 22

Nick Carter — Backstreet Boys member

Accusation: Accused of rape approximately 15 years ago by Melissa Schuman, former pop singer of the girl group Dream

Response: Allegations denied. “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.”

Aftermath: The case is reportedly under review at the Santa Monica Police Department, according to the Daily Beast.

Nov. 21

John Lasseter — Pixar and Disney Animation chief

Accusation: Accused by several women of unwanted touching.

Response: Acknowledged some "missteps" with employees and apologized for any behavior that made workers uncomfortable. “No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected.”

Aftermath: Lasseter said he was taking a six-month leave of absence to take better care of himself, recharge and "ultimately return with the insight and perspective I need to be the leader you deserve." But in June, Disney announced Lasseter would be leaving the company at the end of 2018, and will be taking on a consulting role in the meantime.

Nov. 20

Charlie Rose — PBS and CBS host

Accusation: Accused by several women of unwanted sexual advances, groping and grabbing women, walking naked in front of them or making lewd phone calls.

Response: He has apologized for his behavior but has questioned the accuracy of some of the accounts. “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times. I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.”

Aftermath: Fired from CBS, PBS cut ties and multiple universities rescinded his accolades.

Glenn Thrush — New York Times White House reporter

Accusation: Accused of making drunken, unwanted advances on multiple women

Response: He disputes some of the accusations but has said he had had a drinking problem and apologized for "any situation where I behaved inappropriately."

Aftermath: Suspended from the New York Times. “We intend to fully investigate and while we do, Glenn will be suspended,” Times officials said.

John Conyers — U.S. Senator (D-Mich.)

Accusation: BuzzFeed reported on a 2015 harassment settlement for $27,000 between the senator and a former staffer. More staffers have spoken out since. The Washington Post later unveiled a case of harassment involving a D.C. ethics lawyer.

Response: Conyers has denied the allegations and in his statement, he said “the mere making of an allegation does not mean it is true.” “I have long been and continue to be a fierce advocate for equality in the workplace and I fully support the rights of employees who believe they have been harassed or discriminated against to assert claims against their employers, he said.

Aftermath: Rep. John Conyers, the longest-serving member of Congress, submitted his resignation Tuesday, Dec. 5. Earlier that day, he announced plans to retire amid the allegations and amid concerns for his health. Conyers endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him.

Nov. 16

Al Franken — U.S. Senator (D-Minn.)

Accusation: Los Angeles news anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of kissing her forcibly and groping her as she slept during a USO tour in 2006. Franken was photographed with his hands over her breasts as she slept. He also has been accused by several other women since the initial allegation was made public.

Response: "I don't know what was in my head when I took that picture, and it doesn't matter," Franken said in a statement. "There's no excuse. I look at it now and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn't funny. It's completely inappropriate. It's obvious how Leeann would feel violated by that picture."

Aftermath: Franken announced his resignation Thursday, Dec. 7 and said he would leave the Senate in coming weeks. “I may be resigning my seat, but I'm not giving up my voice,” he said. Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for an Ethics Committee investigation. Franken had dismissed questions about his resignation and promised to cooperate with the ethics investigation. He also canceled an Atlanta book tour and was cut from a PBS special.

Nov. 10

Gary Goddard — CEO of The Goddard Group, behind the creation of theme park attractions including the Georgia Aquarium and the Monster Plantation ride at Six Flags Over Georgia

Accusation: Sexual assault of minors, including “ER” actor Anthony Edwards. Edwards alleged that at age 15, Goddard molested him and raped his best friend.

Response: He has denied the allegations.

Aftermath: Taking leave from his company.

Eddie Berganza — Editor of DC Comics

Accusation: Sexual harassment, including groping and forcibly kissing women at least two women.

Response: Berganza has not issued a response as of Nov. 29.

Aftermath: Fired by Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Entertainment.

Andrew Kreisberg — Executive producer of "Arrow," "Supergirl," "The Flash"

Accusation: Accused by 19 women of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching.

Response: He denied the allegations and told Variety he has made comments on women's appearances and clothes “but they were not sexualized.” “Like many people, I have given someone a nonsexual hug or kiss on the cheek,” he said.

Aftermath: Suspended by Warner Bros. Television Group.

Nov. 9

Louis C.K. — Comedian

Accusation: Accused by five women of sexual misconduct

Response: “These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my (expletive) without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your (expletive) isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

Aftermath: Planned release of film "I Love You, Daddy" halted. Netflix special canceled. Ties with FX and HBO cut off. Nine months later, the comedian returned to the stage.

» RELATED: Louis C.K. loses FX, Netflix gigs after remorseful acknowledgment of sexual misconduct

Roy Moore — Alabama judge and politician, U.S. previous Senate candidate (R.-Ala.)

Accusation: Accused of sexually assaulting two women decades ago when they were teenagers; about a half-dozen other women have accused Moore of inappropriate conduct.

Response: Allegations denied. “This is an effort by Mitch McConnell and his cronies to steal this election from the people of Alabama and they will not stand for it!”

Aftermath: He rebuffed pressure from national Republican leaders to step aside. The state GOP stood by him. The Republican National Committee withdrew financing. Moore eventually lost the Senate special election campaign to Democratic nominee Doug Jones.

Matthew Weiner — “Mad Men” creator

Accusation: Accused by former “Mad Men” writer Kater Gordon of sexual harassment. Gordon said Weiner told her she “owed it to him to let him see her naked,” and that she was fired from “Mad Men” a year later.

Response: Allegations denied. Weiner’s representative said in a sttement that he “does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague.”

Aftermath: Weiner canceled two appearances following the allegations.

Nov. 8

Jeffrey Tambor — Actor

Accusation: Two women — an actress on his show "Transparent" and his assistant — allege sexual misconduct.

Response: He denies the allegation, saying in a statement that he has "never been a predator — ever." Tambor also said his assistant was disgruntled. “I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue.”

Aftermath: Tambor left the Amazon series “Transparent.” The cast and team of “Arrested Development” defended Tambor and affirmed his scenes would remain in the show’s fifth season.

Nov. 7

Ed Westwick — Actor known for “Gossip Girl”

Accusation: Accused by two women of sexual assault, including actress Kristina Cohen and former actress Aurelie Wynn.

Response: He denies the allegations. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any women. I certainly have never committed rape.” Westwick said he is cooperating with the authorities to have his name cleared as soon as possible.

Aftermath: The BBC pulled an Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule and halted production on a second sitcom starring the former "Gossip Girl' actor. A Los Angeles investigation found that Westwick would not be prosecuted for alleged offenses as there was not sufficient information to prove the incidents beyond a reasonable doubt.

Nov. 3

David Guillod — Primary Wave Entertainment co-CEO

Accusation: Three women, including actress Jessica Barth accused Guillod of drugging and sexually assaulting them. Another said he raped her.

Response: Guillod denied all accusations. “Mr. Guillod is saddened by these false and malicious claims,” a publicist for Guillod told TheWrap.

Aftermath: Guillod took a leave of absence from Primary Wave Entertainment.

Nov. 1

Dustin Hoffman — Actor

Accusation: Accused by writer Anna Graham Hunter of sexual harassment when she was 17. She was working as an intern on a production set of one of his films. Also accused by a second woman, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, of misconduct when she was a struggling playwright in her 20s. A total of seven women came forward.

Response: Hoffman has only responded to Hunter’s allegation. “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation,” the statement said. “I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Aftermath: The actor presented an award at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 6. There was no acknowledgment of the allegations.

Jeff Hoover — Kentucky House Speaker

Accusation: Accused of sexual harassment by a GOP caucus staffer and settled the claims in October.

Response: Hoover denied the harassment allegation but said he sent consensual yet inappropriate text messages. “I engaged in banter that was consensual but make no mistake it was wrong on my part to do that. And for that, I am truly sorry. … I want to reiterate that at no time, at no time did I engage in unwelcome or unwanted conduct of any kind.”

Aftermath: Settled a sexual harassment claim from the GOP caucus staffer. Stepped down as speaker. Remains in the legislature.

Brett Ratner — Filmmaker

Accusation: Accused by at least six women of sexual harassment, including actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn.

Response: He denies the allegations and is suing his rape accuser for libel. A statement from an attorney of Ratner: “We are confident that his name will be cleared once the current media frenzy dies down and people can objectively evaluate the nature of these claims.”

Aftermath: Playboy shelved projects with Ratner and Ratner stepped away from Warner Bros.-related activities.

Oct. 31

Andy Dick — Comedian

Accusation: There are at least four accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Dick from production members on set of independent feature film “Raising Buchanan,” according to Hollywood Reporter. Dick is known for his “outlandish antics” over the years, including exposing himself in public. “My middle name is ‘misconduct,’” he joked.

Response: “I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. ... I'm not trying to sexually harass people.”

Aftermath: Fired from film.

Michael Oreskes — NPR chief editor

Accusation: Accused of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment by at least four women while at the New York Times, NPR and the Associated Press.

Response: “I am deeply sorry to the people I hurt. My behavior was wrong and inexcusable, and I accept full responsibility,” he said in a statement.

Aftermath: Resigned from NPR.

Oct. 30

Hamilton Fish — New Republic president and publisher

Accusation: Multiple sexual harassment allegations by female employees.

Response: “Women have longstanding and profound concerns with respect to their treatment in the workplace. Many men have a lot to learn in this regard. I know I do, and I hope for and encourage that new direction,” Fish wrote in an email to magazine owner Win McCormack.

Aftermath: He resigned from the magazine.

Jeremy Piven — Actor

Accusation: Accused by three women of sexual misconduct. Former Playboy model and reality star Ariane Bellamar penned a series of tweets describing the harassment.

Response: He denies all allegations. “Let me begin by saying that the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated,” Piven said in a statement. “I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence. I keep asking myself, ‘How does one prove something didn’t happen?’”

Aftermath: A representative said he’s looking at legal options. According to TVLine, CBS ended its drama “Wisdom of the Crowd,” in which Piven is the lead actor.

Oct. 29

Kevin Spacey — Actor

Accusation: Accused by at least 24 men of sexual misconduct or assault, including with then-14-year-old actor Anthony Rapp in 1986.

Response: Spacey apologized for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” if Rapp’s acconts are indeed accurate. In his controversial statement, Spacey also said after having relationships with both men and women over the years, he’s decided to “choose now to live as a gay man.”

Aftermath: Fired from hit Netflix series "House of Cards" and replaced in Ridley Scott's completed film "All the Money in the World." He appeared in “Billionaire Boys Club.” Massachusetts prosecutors are investigating one allegation. His former publicist has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.

Oct. 26

Ken Baker — E! News correspondent

Accusation: Sexual harassment of two women, including unwanted kissing and inappropriate comments.

Response: Denied allegations. “I am very disturbed by these anonymous allegations, which make my heart ache. I take them very seriously,” Baker said in a statement to TheWrap. “I care deeply for people’s feelings and sincerely live in a way that treats people with dignity and respect.”

Aftermath: After he was pulled from air, Baker left the network and moved to Chicago, according to Page Six.

Mark Halperin — MSNBC political analyst, co-author of “Game Change”

Accusation: Accused of harassing about 12 women while at ABC News.

Response: He has denied some of the allegations. “I am profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish I have caused by my past actions. I apologize sincerely to the women I mistreated.” Full statement on Twitter.

Aftermath: Dismissed from MSNBC and NBC News and book contract terminated. His upcoming book’s HBO adaptation was canceled as well.

Oct. 25

Knight Landesman — Artforum publisher

Accusation: Accused by at least nine women of sexual harassment, including groping and sued by one woman.

Response: “I fully recognize that I have tested certain boundaries, which I am working hard to correct,” he told artnet News in an email.

Aftermath: He has resigned from the magazine.

Oct. 24

Leon Wieseltier — New Republic editor

Accusation: Accused of sexually harassing numerous women.

Response: “For my offenses against some of my colleagues in the past I offer a shaken apology and ask for their forgiveness,” he wrote in an emailed statement to the New York Times.

Aftermath: Removed from the masthead of The Atlantic magazine, fired from Emerson Collective.

Oct. 23

Terry Richardson — Fashion photographer

Accusation: Inappropriate sexual behavior with multiple models at photoshoots for almost two decades.

Response: Richardson has denied the allegations. “I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work and, as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases,” he said in a previous statement. “I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do.”

Aftermath: Banned from working with Vogue, other Condé Nast publications.

Oct. 22

James Toback — Writer-director

Accusation: Accused by hundreds of women of sexual harassment, including actresses

Response: He has denied the allegations to the Los Angeles Times and said he had never met the women or, if he did, it “was for five minutes and have no recollection.” Toback also repeatedly claimed that for the last 22 years, it had been “biologically impossible” for him to engage in the behavior described by his accusers, the LA Times reported.

Aftermath: Beverly Hills police investigating complaints. Toback’s longtime agent, former ICM chief Jeff Berg, terminated his relationship with him.

Oct. 21

John Besh — Celebrity chef, chief executive of Besh Restaurant Group

Accusation: Accused by 25 women of sexual harassment

Response: “I alone am entirely responsible for my moral failings. This is not the way the head of a company like ours should have acted, let alone a husband and father.”

Aftermath: He has stepped down from the Besh Restaurant Group.

Oct. 19

Lockhart Steele — Editorial director, Vox Media

Accusation: Accused of sexually harassment of at least one person, including unwanted kissing.

Response: In a message to its employees, Vox Media’s chief executive said Lock admitted to “engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with our core values and will not be tolerated.”

Aftermath: Fired immediately.

Oct. 17

Chris Savino — Nickelodeon producer

Accusation: Accused of harassing up to 12 women.

Response: Savino apologized in a Facebook statement that has now been taken down. “I am deeply sorry and I am ashamed. Although it was never my intention, I now understand that the impact of my actions and communications created an unacceptable environment.”

Aftermath: Fired from Nickelodeon. His show “The Loud House” is in its second season and will continue to air and proceed with production.

Oct. 12

Roy Price — Amazon executive

Accusation: Accused by Isa Hackett, an executive producer of the Amazon series “The Man in the High Castle," of sexual harassment.

Response: No official statement from Price.

Aftermath: Resigned from Amazon days after being suspended.

Oct. 10

Ben Affleck — Actor

Accusation: Multiple women have come forward with accounts of harassment from Affleck. Actress Hilarie Burton revived a past sexual assault claim, accusing him of groping her breast during a visit to MTV’s “TRL” in 2003. Actress Rose McGowan, one of the many women who’ve spoken out against Weinstein, also claimed Affleck was well aware of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

Response: Affleck apologized to Burton via Twitter and wrote, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.” Speaking with the Associated Press, Affleck said he’s “looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

Aftermath: Affleck said in an interview with Fox 5 that he’s donating future residuals from any Weinstein or Miramax projects to groups benefitting independent film and victims of sexual assault.

Oct. 5

Harvey Weinstein — Hollywood producer and co-founder of the Weinstein Company

Accusation: Weinstein is accused of raping three women. and is accused of sexual assault and harassment of dozens of others dating back to the 1980s, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Lupita, Nyong’o, Angelina Jolie, Lena Headey and Lisa Rose. In November, Weinstein was accused of sex trafficking by aspiring actress Kadian Noble, who is suing him. In an op-ed published Wednesday, Dec. 13 by the New York Times, actress Salma Hayek detailed some of the most vivid accounts yet of alleged abuse and harassment, including his demand for a sex scene with full frontal nudity in “Frida.” According to Hayek, Weinstein even threated to kill her.

Response: The film producer denies charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex. In response to Hayek’s accusation, Weinstein released a statement to USA Today via spokeswoman Holly Baird and said "all of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired." In October, Weinstein’s spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”

Aftermath: Harvey Weinstein will face criminal sex act and rape charges in a New York court, a law enforcement official said on Friday, May 25. The film producer will be charged with committing a criminal sex act in a 2004 encounter with an aspiring actress who told a magazine he forced her to perform oral sex. Weinstein will plead not guilty to charges of rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct, his attorney, Benjamin Braffman, said. Previously: Fired from the Weinstein Company and expelled from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Weinstein hired two defense lawyers after police found actress Paz de la Huerta’s case against him credible. Police say he raped her twice in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

