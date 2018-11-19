Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta’s film and TV industry? Are you the next Tyler Perry? ATL is in need of young stars. Check out the Peach City’s latest casting call for your chance at fame.
‘Bad Boys 3’
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be in Atlanta soon to shoot part of “Bad Boys III,” which is currently titled “Bad Boys For Life.” The movie is currently in pre-production, according to the Georgia film office.
What are they looking for?
Casting directors are looking for talent of all ages and ethnicities to submit for speaking roles. They are looking for SAG or SAG eligible actors. A video reel is required.
When are they filming?
It’s set to shoot from November through February in Atlanta.
How much does it pay?
Details about the pay have not been released.
How do I submit?
Go here to apply: https://airtable.com/shrhIcdquS4NSyQb9.
