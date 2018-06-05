0 Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, criminal sex act; due back in court Sept. 20

The long, arduous criminal process to make ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein into a convicted rapist began in earnest Tuesday when he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in New York on multiple sex-crimes charges.

Weinstein appeared for the brief hearing in Manhattan for a formal reading of the criminal complaint setting out the charges against him. He quietly answered a series of yes-and-no questions from the judge asking if he understood his rights. The judge also set the date for his next court appearance: Sept. 20.

The arraignment in New York Superior Court follows his indictment by a grand jury last week on charges of first- and third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act in connection with encounters with two women in New York in 2004 and 2013. Weinstein opted not to testify before the grand jury.

The top charges carry a penalty of five to 25 years in prison if he is convicted. It could be more than a year before he goes to trial, assuming the case does go to trial.

"This is going to be an extremely difficult case for the defense to try, so as a result, I don't think there will be a (future) plea agreement — that would mean Weinstein going to jail for life so he's not going to choose that option," says James Cohen, a law professor at New York's Fordham University with long experience in criminal court.

Weinstein surrendered to New York sex-crimes detectives and Manhattan prosecutors on May 25.

In a surrender agreement negotiated in advance by Weinstein's criminal defense attorney, Benjamin Brafman, the fallen mogul was released after posting $1 million bail and turning in his passport. He agreed to wear an electronic monitoring device and was confined to New York and Connecticut where he has homes. What he didn't do during that initial court hearing was enter a plea. As is the case with many felony cases in New York, that came after the grand jury indictment.

Weinstein, 66, has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Brafman has called the rape allegation "absurd," saying that the unidentified accuser and Weinstein had a decade-long, consensual sexual relationship that continued after the alleged 2013 attack.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has said it was predictable that Weinstein's camp would attack the integrity of the women and of the legal system.

So begins the effort to prosecute Weinstein on the first criminal charges brought against him since last October, when the first of nearly 90 women began going public with accusations that Weinstein sexually harassed, groped, assaulted, raped or coerced them into sex in encounters dating back decades and in multiple jurisdictions in the U.S. and in Europe.

Weinstein was the first of scores of powerful men brought down by the Me Too movement that surged up with the shocking revelations disclosed in the New York Times and The New Yorker. Now he is the first of the accused to face criminal charges.

Many of the allegations against Weinstein may be too old to prosecute under most American state laws but New York threw out its statute of limitations for most sex crimes in 2006.

Meanwhile, the Me Too movement has "dramatically changed the landscape" for prosecutions of sex crimes because jurors, especially male jurors, now have a better understanding of the reason why, for instance, women don't always report sexual assault immediately, says Cohen.

"It's a sea change in the prosecution of sexual offenses," Cohen says, pointing to the Bill Cosby case, who was convicted in April of old sex-crime charges in a second trial that followed the Me Too revelations. "There's no doubt in my mind, for some of those jurors, the Me Too movement was eye-opening.

"What males didn’t begin to get until the Me Too movement is that the kinds of thoughts that males had – oh, she didn’t report it right away, it must not have happened – those kinds of thoughts were vividly demonstrated to be without foundation."

Only one of Weinstein's two accusers in the case has been identified: Lucia Evans, a marketing consultant, alleges Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a daytime meeting at his New York office in 2004.

Does a 14-year-old encounter fall within the statute of limitations? It might if the accuser has described acts involving “forcible compulsion” — crimes for which time limits for prosecuting them were lifted after 2001.

"I'd be astonished if Brafman did not raise this issue, to say, 'nice try but the law didn’t change in time to prosecute my client on this charge,'" says Cohen.

"In this kind of a fight — and it will be a fight — the defense will go for everything they can get because the longer they're litigating, the longer (Weinstein) is out (of jail). Any notion that the defense is interested in a 'speedy trial' is pure fiction."

The unidentified accuser, who has not previously come forward in any media account, told prosecutors Weinstein raped her in a New York hotel in March 2013.

Vance, a Democrat, came under public pressure from women's groups to prosecute Weinstein after declining to do so in 2015, when Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez went to police to say Weinstein had groped her during a meeting.

Police set up a sting in which the woman recorded herself confronting Weinstein and him apologizing for his conduct. But Vance decided there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

Contributing: The Associated Press