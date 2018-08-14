0 Earn free Chick-fil-A, surprise rewards with a Chick-fil-A One membership

Consider yourself a Chick-fil-A enthusiast, super fan or addict? The Georgia-based franchise’s Chick-fil-A One rewards program might be for you.

» RELATED: Chick-fil-A enters meal-kit market

Here’s what you need to know about Chick-fil-A One:

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

What is it?

The “tiered membership program” gives customers the chance to earn points with each purchase. And new this week, Chick-fil-A is adding online catering orders to the roster for point-earning, meaning orders placed online or via the Chick-fil-A app, including catered meals, will give you points to redeem at a later date.

» RELATED: Chick-fil-A discontinuing Cow Calendar after this year

Member perks

There are three membership tiers: the Chick-fil-A One, the Chick-fil-A One Silver and the Chick-fil-A One Red memberships.

All tiers offer free food rewards, bonus free food rewards and a birthday reward. The silver and red memberships both also offer gift rewards for friends and family, plus meal donations on your behalf. Red members get sneak peeks at insider content, including new menu items.

» RELATED: Chick-fil-A addresses decision to close Sundays at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Each tier gives you increasing benefits. For every dollar earned, members receive 10 points, then 11 (Silver) or 12 (Red).

You move up the tiers based on how much you spend (or how many points you earn). To become a silver member, for example, you’ll need to spend about $90 on Chick-fil-A in a year, earning you 1,000 points.

Aiming for the elite red level? If you cough up $417 on Chick-fil-A each year, racking up 5,000 points, you’ll be eligible for the top tier.

» RELATED: The cult of a Chick-fil-A campout

How to become a member

You can sign up for a Chick-fil-A One account online or via the Chick-fil-A app (Apple, Android). There’s no cost to join.

How to use the rewards feature

Earn reward points by placing orders through the Chick-fil-A app or scanning your Chick-fil-A One QR code (found in the app) inside the restaurant or at the drive-thru window.

You can view your rewards under the “Rewards” tab online or on the app. Note that each reward has a unique expiration date.

For more information about Chick-fil-A One, visit chick-fil-a.com.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.