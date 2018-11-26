Americans spent a record $6.59 billion in sales on Cyber Monday last year, making it the country’s largest online shopping day ever.
Using 2016 and 2017 data from Adobe, BlackFriday.com predicts this year will be even bigger: a whopping $7.25 billion in spending.
While some experts suggest waiting until January to get the best bargains on winter clothing, jewelry or other accessories, avoiding the mega discounts on apparel from your favorite stores can be daunting.
If you do plan to stuff your virtual shopping cart with new clothing this Cyber Monday, be sure to find the best deals around the web.
Here’s a list of top deals from popular stores to get you started:
- 30 percent off all apparel and licensed apparel sitewide from Nov. 21 through Nov. 26.
- Up to 70 percent off plus free shipping on orders over $25
- Get a free Yeti bear with purchase of over $100
- 50 percent off all sweaters
- 50 percent off babies and girls Lightning Bug dresses
- 60 percent off kids’ dresswear
- 35 percent off purchase of $40 or more plus free shipping Nov. 25-28
- Up to 50 percent off women’s coats
- 60 percent off juniors’ coats
- 50 percent off faux fur and sherling coats
- Up to 70 percent off clearance designer handbags
- 60 percent off men’s outerwear
- 60 percent off designer ties
- 70 percent off 10K and 14K gold jewelry
- Up to 75 percent off everything Sunday and Monday, plus free shipping
- Up to 60 percent off select styles
- Up to 40 percent off designer clearance
- 80-plus free gifts with purchase
- 50 percent off everything plus free pair of socks with every purchase Monday and Tuesday
- 20 percent off all Fan Central apparel
- Up to 30 percent off sleepwear
- Buy-one-get-one-60 percent off apparel and accessories
