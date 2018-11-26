  • Cyber Monday 2018: Best Cyber Monday deals on apparel, accessories

    By: Fiza Pirani

    Updated:

    Americans spent a record $6.59 billion in sales on Cyber Monday last year, making it the country’s largest online shopping day ever.

    Using 2016 and 2017 data from AdobeBlackFriday.com predicts this year will be even bigger: a whopping $7.25 billion in spending.

    While some experts suggest waiting until January to get the best bargains on winter clothing, jewelry or other accessories, avoiding the mega discounts on apparel from your favorite stores can be daunting.

    If you do plan to stuff your virtual shopping cart with new clothing this Cyber Monday, be sure to find the best deals around the web. 

    Here’s a list of top deals from popular stores to get you started:

    Academy Sports + Outdoors

    • 30 percent off all apparel and licensed apparel sitewide from Nov. 21 through Nov. 26.

    Aeropostale

    • Up to 70 percent off plus free shipping on orders over $25
    • Get a free Yeti bear with purchase of over $100

    American Eagle Outfitters

    • 50 percent off all sweaters

    Belk

    • 50 percent off babies and girls Lightning Bug dresses
    • 60 percent off kids’ dresswear

    Lids

    • 35 percent off purchase of $40 or more plus free shipping Nov. 25-28

    Macy’s

    • Up to 50 percent off women’s coats
    • 60 percent off juniors’ coats
    • 50 percent off faux fur and sherling coats
    • Up to 70 percent off clearance designer handbags
    • 60 percent off men’s outerwear
    • 60 percent off designer ties
    • 70 percent off 10K and 14K gold jewelry

    New York & Company

    • Up to 75 percent off everything Sunday and Monday, plus free shipping

    Nordstrom

    • Up to 60 percent off select styles
    • Up to 40 percent off designer clearance
    • 80-plus free gifts with purchase

    Old Navy

    • 50 percent off everything plus free pair of socks with every purchase Monday and Tuesday

    Target

    • 20 percent off all Fan Central apparel 
    • Up to 30 percent off sleepwear
    • Buy-one-get-one-60 percent off apparel and accessories

