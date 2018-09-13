The cooler weather means it’s apple time in North Georgia. That’s good news for the Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay, which happens every October, as well as for the pick-your-own farms, which have been welcoming apple lovers since the beginning of September.
Here are some pom-tastic North Georgia activities for apple fanciers.
The Georgia Apple Festival. Festivities include a parade, (10 a.m. Oct. 20, downtown Ellijay) auto show, arts and crafts. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 13-14 and 20-21. $5; children under 10 are free. Parking donations benefit local civic groups. Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds, 1729 S. Main St., Ellijay. While there is some parking available at the fairgrounds, visitors are encouraged to park at three different parking areas and take a free shuttle to the festival. 706-636-4500, www.georgiaapplefestival.org/
Big Red Apple Festival in Cornelia includes crafts from local artisans, regional food vendors, hay rides, a car show and a Kid Zone; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22. Free. Downtown Cornelia; 706-778-8585, extension 280; www.corneliageorgia.org/250/Big-Red-Apple-Festival
