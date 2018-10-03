0 Atlanta's best escape room isn't a room at all

In case you missed it, people have been going nuts over escape rooms.

But it's this autumn's latest entrant into the Escape game that really deserves your attention.

»RELATED: Netherworld offers sneak peek into the 2018 haunts

Escape Woods — offering nine haunting escapes in the heart of Sleepy Hollow Farms in Powder Springs — is one of the most ambitious escaping-of-things adventures in the metro area.

The reason? Scale.

“Our escape game adventures are unlike any others in the world,” purports a message on the Escape Woods website. “Our games are fully immersive and allow you to feel like your are living out the plot of a movie. We offer fun adventure games (non-scary) perfect for adults and older kids as well as scarier escape games for adults.”

With more than 60 acres at their disposal, the folks running Escape Woods started with a single escape and has since built eight additional courses that could be the most excitement and fear-inducing thing you've done since...well, probably Halloween.

One of the first courses, The Dig, feels like an Indiana Jones adventure, has participants racing to escape an archaeological site before the FBI shows up.

That course was followed by The Cabin: Fun House Massacre is a scarier-than-normal escape from a a demented fun house and the creepy owner.

The Bunker and offers an escape from an abandoned 1950's-style nuclear bunker. One of the latest escapes added to Escape Woods is The Shiners: Carnage, takes participants need to help Master Moonshiners Pops & Ma McCoy surpass a group of crazed carnies lurking in the woods.

For the younger yet still courageous adventurers, The Maze: Dragon Quest puts you on a course to save the woods and the find ancient magical dragon eggs.

»RELATED: Escape room venue with in-room actors to open in downtown Atlanta

All the escapes transport guests out from the game itself and into something more like the movies. One of the business partners responsible for Escape Woods, in fact, builds movie props in Atlanta for Warner Brothers.

In addition to the Escape Woods games, the farm offers a corn maze, haunted trail, pumpkin patch, Christmas trees and all manner of farm getaway fun.

That is, if your don’t trapped in the bunker.

How to get there:

Escape Room rates start at $33 per person for a 60-minute adventure. Visit www.escapewoods.com for more information or to plan your trip.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.