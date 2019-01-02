Forbes’ 10 wealthiest celebrities in the United States boast a combined fortune of $18.7 billion, up 4 percent from 2017.
The list includes a couple of filmmakers, a couple of rappers and a young businesswoman.
In the top spot is filmmaker George Lucas, with a net worth of $5.4 billion. Lucas sold his production company, Lucasfilm, to Disney in 2012 for $4.1 billion, which accounts for the majority of his wealth.
Another filmmaker claims the No. 2 spot. Steven Spielberg’s net worth for 2018 reached $3.7 billion. Oprah is No. 3, with $2.8 billion, followed by Michael Jordan, with $1.7 billion.
» Oprah Winfrey unveils new line of frozen pizza with a surprise in the crust
» Was Oprah right? Is a new day on the horizon for women?
Kylie Jenner, at only 21, makes her debut in the Top 10, tying with music mogul Jay-Z for the No. 5 spot, each with a net worth of $900 million.
» Kylie Jenner dethrones Beyoncé as most valuable Instagram celeb
» Beyoncé and Jay-Z surprise Arizona teen with $100,000 scholarship
Rounding out the Top 10 are:
7. David Copperfield
$875 million
8. Diddy
$825 million
9. (tie) Tiger Woods
$800 million
9. (tie) James Patterson
$800 million
Forbes’ methodology
The list “uses net worth earnings previously published for the Forbes 400, Billionaires list and ranking of America's Richest Self-Made Women. Celebrities not on those lists were valued through private company stakes and publicly traded assets. Real estate, art and other assets were also factored in where applicable. For entertainers without such holdings, we based estimates on net lifetime earnings after taxes and spending. Eligibility was limited to American citizens who’ve gotten rich off their fame, rather than become famous for their wealth.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}