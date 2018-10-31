0 All aboard: 5 awesome holiday train adventures near Atlanta

Trains and Christmas seem to go hand in hand, especially if your family enjoys watching "The Polar Express" as a seasonal tradition.

This Christmas season, create an experience that your children will never forget by taking a festive train ride. Whether you're interested in an all-day excursion, or just a short tour, these locations around Georgia offer holiday-themed experiences that will make your season bright.

Stone Mountain Singalong Christmas Train. Select dates through Jan 6. Included with an adventure pass in addition to park admission. Stone Mountain Park. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407. www.stonemountainpark.com.

As part of the annual Stone Mountain Christmas celebration event, Stone Mountain Park offers guests a chance to ride the Singalong Christmas Train through the park. Along with singing along to everyone's favorite holiday songs, you'll also make a stop in Pebble Ridge to listen to a reading of "The Gift" before heading back to the train station.

Blue Ridge Scenic Railway Santa Express. Select dates through Dec. 23. $47 for adults, seniors and military, $31 for children ages 2 through 12, free for children under 2. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway. 241 Depot St., Blue Ridge. 877-413-8724. www.brscenic.com.

During this unforgettable holiday experience, you and your family will go on an hour-long train ride where you'll visit with Santa Claus and other memorable characters, listen to "Twas the Night Before Christmas" on the ride and sing along to holiday songs. Children will each receive a special gift and candy cane to remember the trip.

Polar Express Adventure at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors, $5.50 for children ages 4-12, free for children ages 3 and under. Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History. 2829 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. 770-427-2117. www.southernmuseum.org.

Experience "The Polar Express" at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History on December 8. The Museum’s Glover Machine Works exhibit will be transformed into Santa’s Workshop. The famous General locomotive will be sporting holiday decorations and music. Visitors will enjoy live performances, a visit from Santa Claus at 1 p.m. and readings, a sing-along and movie viewings of "The Polar Express." The movie will be shown twice, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can also drop off a toy for a needy boy or girl. The gifts will be distributed by the Kennesaw Police Dept.

Mistletoe Express Train Ride and more Christmas rides. $27.99 to $57.99 per person, free for children under 2. Downtown Cordele Depot. 105 9th Ave. E, Cordele or Georgia Veterans State Park, 2459 U.S. Highway 280 W Cordele. 229-276-0755. www.samshortline.com.

Between Saturday Nov. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 22, there will be a number of Christmas rides from either downtown Cordele, Ga or Georgia Veterans State Park to Plains and back. While in Plains there will be a mix of Christmas and all things Jimmy Carter. In addition to Mistletoe Express and Candy Express rides, there will be a ride for the Christmas tree lighting in Plains and three Breakfast with Santa Rides. In Plains, you can listen to holiday music with Santa Claus, enjoy free candy canes and get a chance to explore the Campaign Headquarters train depot, the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site Museum and the Billy Carter Service Station and Museum.

Santa Stuff at the Southeastern Railway Museum. Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Santa Arrives on the Train. Refreshments at 11 a.m., Santa at 1 p.m. The Duluth Festival of Trees also opens at the museum on Nov. 17. Southeastern Railway Museum. 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth. 770-476-2013. www.train-museum.org.

Santa will be back on Saturday, Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, & Dec. 15 for breakfast with the kids, 9 a.m. to around 11:30 a.m. In addition to breakfast there will be crafts, a hayride and a train ride. $18, kids 2 and under free.

