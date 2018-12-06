0 4 Atlanta restaurants among OpenTable's 100 best in America

Four metro restaurants were named to OpenTable’s 2018 “100 Best Restaurants in America” list, a compilation based on 12 million verified dinner reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

“From foodie-favorites with world-renowned chefs to breakthrough hidden gems, the list showcases the platform’s comprehensive network of dining options for every occasion across the country,” the online restaurant reservations site wrote in a news release.

Of the 100 restaurants on the list, 24 are located in New York, 15 in California, nine in Illinois and eight in Texas.

Here are Georgia’s four big winners:

Atlas

The Buckhead American restaurant is best known for its upscale ambiance and artwork by the likes of Pablo Picasso and Lucien Freud.

“I love the main dishes here because each brings a composition of interesting vegetables and garnishes that subtly interact with the fish or meat,” former AJC dining columnist John Kessler wrote about the restaurant in 2015.

Reviewers say the cacao pod is a dessert favorite.

88 West Paces Ferry Road NW

Blue Ridge Grill

Fine dining meets mountain lodge at this Buckhead restaurant inspired by Southern cuisine.

Blue Ridge Grill also boasts one of the best wine selections in Georgia, according to Wine Spectator.

1261 West Paces Ferry Road NW

Bones

For an old school vibe and an exceptional steak and wine pairing, Bones is the place to be.

“By providing the finest quality food with an acclaimed wine cellar, there is no wonder why Bones has been recognized for the last 38 years as the benchmark of style in Atlanta,” OpenTable raves.

3130 Piedmont Road NE

UMI

Sushi and sake lovers fawn over this trendy, contemporary Buckhead Japanese restaurant from Chef Ito and team.

Be sure to check out the five-course omakase menu and sake tasting pairings.

3050 Peachtree Road NW

Explore the full 100 at opentable.com.

