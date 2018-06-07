0 2018 Tony Awards preview: Who will win, and who should win

It was a big year on Broadway, and it's going to be a big night Sunday, June 10, at the 72nd annual Tony Awards.

The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing — and those organizations are very happy right now.

Why? The Great White Way is more popular than ever. Total attendance for the 2017-18 season was about 13.8 million, and Broadway shows yielded almost $1.7 billion in grosses, making it the best-attended and highest-grossing season in Broadway's recorded history.

This year, it will be interesting to see who wins the battle of new musicals: SpongeBob SquarePants or Mean Girls. Both received 12 nominations, more than any other show. But don't be surprised if The Band's Visit, a much quieter musical, takes home the big prize.

For Best Play, muggles of all ages will be happy that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two, looks to take home more than a few awards. It received 10 nominations.

Best revival of a musical will likely come down to two classics: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel and My Fair Lady by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Lowe.

Best revival of a play features a new take on Angels in America, starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane; Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh led by Denzel Washington; and Edward Albee's Three Tall Women, with Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf.

If that star power is not enough, a Special Tony Award will be presented to both John Leguizamo and Bruce Springsteen. Leguizamo will be recognized for his body of work and for his commitment to the theater, bringing diverse stories and audiences to Broadway for three decades. Springsteen is receiving his award for his ongoing engagement Springsteen on Broadway.

In addition, the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be presented to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.

This year's show, hosted by Tony Award nominees Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, takes place at Radio City Music Hall and will be air on CBS from 8 to 11 p.m.

Best Play

Nominees: The Children by Lucy Kirkwood; Farinelli and The King by Claire van Kampen; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two by Jack Thorne; Junk by Ayad Akhtar; and Latin History for Morons by John Leguizamo.

Will win: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Should win: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

With the exception of everyone's favorite wizard, all of these shows have closed. The Lincoln Center production of Junk, set in the high-flying, risk-seeking, teetering financial world of the 1980s, was appropriately named. Latin History wasn't very funny and quickly became tedious.

Farinelli and The King, about how Spain's King Philippe V aimed to treat his insomnia through music, had some beautiful moments, especially during the show's songs.

The Children, direct from an acclaimed run in London, is a decent play. Set in a remote cottage on the British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a quiet life — until an old friend turns up at the door.

But the Tony should go to Harry Potter. The two-part show is excellent, featuring a wonderful cast that is superbly directed by John Tiffany. On top of that, the lighting, sound and, yes, magic of the production all come together. Even the renovated Lyric Theatre transports you to another world. It's a near-impossible ticket, but so worth seeing.

Best Musical

Nominees: The Band's Visit, Frozen, Mean Girls, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.

Will win: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical or Mean Girls

Should win: The Band's Visit

From this list, it's clear it was not a great year for new musicals. Frozen disappoints and was too long. I will happy to Let It Go.

Mean Girls, despite all of its nominations, may be the most annoying show I saw all year. For some reason, the cast seemed to enjoy screaming when they sang. And it wasn't nearly pink enough.

SpongeBob was the surprise of the season. The set was creative, the songs were pretty cute and the cast was having fun. It went on a bit too long, but it's a great way to forget your troubles.

The Band's Visit, though, is in another category. The total opposite of Mean Girls, here is a show that grabs you and never lets go. The story does not seem like much: an Egyptian police band is scheduled to play a concert in Israel. A mix-up at the bus station causes them to go to the wrong town, a remote village in the middle of the desert. The band members interact with the townspeople, and their conversations and experiences are full of laughter and surprises. There is little politics here. It's just people getting to know each other.

Based on Eran Kolirin's screenplay for the 2007 film, the show by Itamar Moses features excellent music and lyrics by David Yazbek. Directed by David Cromer, the cast is sensational, led by Tony Shalhoub as Tewfiq, the leader of the band, and Katrina Lenk as Dina, who runs a small cafe.

If there were a Tony for best song, as there should be, it would be Omar Sharif, which Dina sings to Tewfiq. I could listen to it over and over, as I have since I first saw the show in the fall.

Best Revival of a Play

Nominees: Angels in America by Tony Kushner; Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh; Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan; and Travesties by Tom Stoppard.

Predictions: All of these are solid productions, but Angels in America, brilliantly directed by Marianne Elliott, stands alone. At nearly eight hours, the two parts that make up the show, "Millennium Approaches" and "Perestroika," are full of laughter, tears and anger. The cast is great, and there are a few surprises. At the end, you're exhausted — but you know you have experienced something special.

Best Revival of a Musical

Nominees: My Fair Lady; Once On This Island; Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel.

Predictions: Once On This Island, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, has a lot of fans. I am not one of them. While I can appreciate the set, the show — about a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love — fails to energize or excite.

My Fair Lady has one or two moments, and great costumes. But it can't compare to the revival of Carousel. The cast and, especially, the choreography take this show to another level. Easily one of the most memorable shows of the season, and very deserving of a win.

Best Book of a Musical

Nominees: The Band's Visit, Itamar Moses; Frozen, Jennifer Lee; Mean Girls, Tina Fey; and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Kyle Jarrow.

Predictions: I fear Tina Fey is going to win this. But there is no question that this belongs to Moses and The Band's Visit.

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Nominees: Angels in America, Music: Adrian Sutton; The Band's Visit, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek; Frozen, Music & Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; Mean Girls, Music: Jeff Richmond, Lyrics: Nell Benjamin; SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Music & Lyrics: Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani & Lil'C.

Predictions: While it is tempting to push for SpongeBob" and the superstars who contributed to that musical, I'm going with Yazbek and The Band's Visit.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Nominees: Andrew Garfield, Angels in America; Tom Hollander, Travesties; Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two; Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King; Denzel Washington, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh.

Predictions: A tough category. First, Rylance is probably the best actor on the planet. And Denzel is Denzel. I think Garfield will win, and he probably should.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Nominees: Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; Condola Rashad, Saint Joan; Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God; Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower.

Predictions: Three good, bordering on exceptional, performances. Schumer does not belong here. Glenda Jackson will likely win, and she deserves it.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nominees: Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady; Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel; Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit; Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.

Predictions: I loved Tony Shalhoub, but I'm pulling for Ethan Slater. I mean, he plays SpongeBob — and you believe it! I'll be very happy if he wins.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nominees: Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady; Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island; LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit; Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls; Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel.

Predictions: Lenk should win this easily. All of the others in this category have moments, but Lenk shines throughout.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Nominees: Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two; Michael Cera, Lobby Hero; Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero; Nathan Lane, Angels in America; David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh.

Predictions: This may be the toughest category of the night. I loved Boyle as Draco Malfoy's son in Harry Potter. He provides lots of laughs and drama. David Morse stood out in a stage full of talented actors. Nathan Lane is exceptional as Roy Cohn. Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry were OK, but not nearly as memorable. I'm going to go with Nathan Lane.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nominees: Susan Brown, Angels in America; Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two; Deborah Findlay, The Children; Denise Gough, Angels in America; Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women.

Predictions: Not the strongest category, but Gough rises about the others.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Nominees: Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady; Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel; Grey Henson, Mean Girls; Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical; Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit.

Predictions: Another so-so category, but give it to Stachel. "The Band's Visit," at least in my book, is doing well.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Nominees: Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel; Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel; Ashley Park, Mean Girls; Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady.

Predictions: It's not easy to vote against legends like Fleming and Rigg, but Mendez deserves this award.

Best Direction of a Play

Nominees: Marianne Elliott, Angels in America; Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; Patrick Marber, Travesties; John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two; George C. Wolfe, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh.

Predictions: Tiffany, for bringing it all together to create a dramatic and entertaining spectacle.

Best Direction of a Musical

Nominees: Michael Arden, Once On This Island; David Cromer, The Band's Visit; Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical; Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls; Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady.

Predictions: This one is easy: David Cromer.