Atlanta, recently named the 10th fastest-growing city in America, is also home to some of the nation’s most booming businesses.
That’s according to a new report from Inc. Magazine, for which analysts determined the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America and found 10 in Atlanta were in the top 350 slots on the list.
“Atlanta has long held the reputation of ‘underrated startup hotbed,’” according to the ranking. In fact, only four other cities had more businesses among the top 350: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco.
First on the list is Healpros, a mobile health care service that brought in $8.8 million in revenue last year. Healpros ranked 90th overall on Inc.’s list.
In second place at No. 93 is Thought Logic Consulting, followed by recycling startup Recleim.
Here are the 10 Atlanta businesses among America’s fastest-growing 2018 companies:
- Healpros (No. 90)
- Thought Logic Consulting (No. 93)
- Recleim (No. 101)
- QASymphony (No. 230)
- IT Works Recruitment (No. 250)
- Private Label Extensions (No. 278)
- Springbot (No. 301)
- Peachcap (No. 320)
- Birdsey Construction Management (No. 326)
- Ally Commerce (No. 338)
See the full list of Inc. companies.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
