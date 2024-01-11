How Use the Closings System

- Go to wsbtv.com and select the WEATHER drop down and click on the “Report Closings” link
- When prompted, enter your ID number and password.
- Choose the appropriate options from the pull-down menu. You will no longer have to enter a secondary status option or give any time frame, as we have given you more primary options.
- Please check and update your own contact information, including the address and the best phone number where we may reach you. This information will not be shared.
- When you are satisfied and have double-checked your status, click “save”.
- Your status will automatically be updated on wsbtv.com, and will air on Channel 2 at the station’s discretion.
If you have a specialized update, we urge you to update your students/employees/congregants via your website or social media accounts.
