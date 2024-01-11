How Use the Closings System

Go to wsbtv.com and select the WEATHER drop down and click on the “Report Closings” link

When prompted, enter your ID number and password.

Choose the appropriate options from the pull-down menu. You will no longer have to enter a secondary status option or give any time frame, as we have given you more primary options.

Please check and update your own contact information, including the address and the best phone number where we may reach you. This information will not be shared.

When you are satisfied and have double-checked your status, click “save”.

Your status will automatically be updated on wsbtv.com, and will air on Channel 2 at the station’s discretion.

If you have a specialized update, we urge you to update your students/employees/congregants via your website or social media accounts.

